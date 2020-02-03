Yellow Fever Treatment Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects2018 – 2028

The Most Recent study on the Yellow Fever Treatment Market Research provides a profound comprehension of the various market dynamics like trends, drivers, the challenges, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic elements that are predicted to shape the increase of the Yellow Fever Treatment market throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

Drivers and Restraints

The increasing importance of travel medicine complemented by increasing involvement of respective governments for timely vaccination are the major factors driving the global yellow fever treatment market. However, factors such as demand-supply gap of vaccines and high costs are restraining the growth of this market.

As per data provided by the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), there is a large demand-supply gap for yellow fever vaccines. For instance, the demand exceeded supply by almost 44% for the year 2014-2015 despite procurement of all available vaccines by UNICEF. DiTu, LCTA-949, YF-17D, Flaviviruses infection vaccines represent some of the drugs under clinical trials for yellow fever.

Major Companies Mentioned in Report

Some of the leading companies operating in the global yellow fever treatment market are Panacea Biotech Limited, Themis Bioscience GmbH, Arbovax Inc., and Janssen Pharmaceutcals Inc. Each of the companies is profiled for their attributes of product portfolio, recent developments, and financial standing.

