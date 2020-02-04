Air Separation Plant Market: Competitive Intelligence and Tracking Report2017 – 2025

In 2019, the market size of Air Separation Plant Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Air Separation Plant .

This report studies the global market size of Air Separation Plant , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Air Separation Plant Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Air Separation Plant history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global Air Separation Plant market, the following companies are covered:

growth dynamics of the market and its key elements. A detailed analytical overview of factors such as growth drivers, restraints, trends, challenges, and regulatory scenario governing the development of the market across key regional markets is also included in the report. The competitive landscape of the market is also analyzed in great details in the report, with detailed business profiles and data pertaining to finances, geographical presence, strengths and weaknesses, and product portfolio of some of the key vendors included.

Global Air Separation Plant Market: Drivers and Restraints

The thriving metal fabrication and semiconductor industries are expected to lead to an increased demand for air separation plants in the next few years. The rising expenditure on the production and refining of oil and steel and petrochemicals in emerging economies such as India, China, and Brazil is also expected to emerge as one of the key demand drivers of the global air separation plant market over the report’s forecast period.

Global Air Separation Plant Market: Segmentation

The report segments the global air separation plant market on the basis of criteria such as separation process, gas, end-use industry, and geography. On the basis of separation process, the market can be segmented into cryogenic and non-cryogenic processes of air separation. The segment of non-cryogenic air separation processes includes sub-segments such as pressure swing adsorption, vacuum pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation. Cryogenic distillation is presently the most commonly used method for air separation owing to a vast range of application areas spanning a number of industries.

Some of the key applications of air separation plants are seen across industries such as semiconductor, healthcare, oil and gas, chemical, and iron and steel. Of these, the oil and gas and iron and steel industries are amongst the leading generator of revenue in the global market. Over the report’s forecast period, the oil and gas segment is expected to exhibit growth at the most promising pace owing to the rising demand for niche application areas such as enhanced oil recovery.

Global Air Separation Plant Market: Geographical Outlook

Of the key regional markets for air separation plants, Asia Pacific has been highlighted in the report with the most promising future growth prospects. The thriving industrial sector in emerging economies such as China and India has made the region one of the leading markets for air separation systems. Over the report’s forecast period as well, the region is expected to emerge as one of the leading destinations for air separation plants owing to the rising demand for pure gases across industries such as semiconductor, metal fabrication, and healthcare.

Global Air Separation Plant Market: Competitive Dynamics

Some of the key vendors operating in the global air separation plant market are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Praxair, Inc., Air Liquide S.A., Enerflex Ltd., Technex Ltd., Linde AG, Messer Group GmbH, Universal Industrial Gases, and Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

