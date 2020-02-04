Aircraft Lighting Market – Insights on Challenges & Opportunities by 2027

In this report, the global Aircraft Lighting market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Growth of the global aircraft lighting market is mainly bound to various macro-economic and micro-economic factors. The report reveals that the global aircraft lighting market is significantly driven by growing need for safe travelling. In order to offer convenience to the passengers while travelling, manufacturers are focusing on integrating environment-friendly and cost-effective lights in the interiors and exteriors of the aircraft. In addition, increasing number of hindrances while flying such as unprecedented weather conditions can diffuse the lights integrated in the aircraft. Surge in demand for weatherproof and waterproof aircraft lightings will continue to impact growth of the global aircraft lighting market positively. Moreover, wings of the aircraft can be damaged due to extreme weather conditions, which can further hinder the balance of the flight and lead to accidents and collisions. Surge in demand for the wing inspection lights and anti-collision lights will continue to contribute towards growth of the global aircraft lighting market significantly.

With the advancing technology, the manufacturers in the aviation industry is focusing on integrating Li-Fi facility in the aircrafts. Incorporation of the Li-Fi networks in the aircrafts enable the end users to connect with the other devices and share information. As the Li-Fi network uses light instead of radio waves, the network continues to remain strong as compared to the Wi-Fi network. Surge in demand for innovative lighting solutions for the aircrafts is expected to impact growth of the global aircraft lighting market significantly.

In the next section, the global aircraft lighting market is segmented as lighting type, aircraft type, fit type, platform type, and region. On the basis of lighting type, the global market is segmented as signage light, ceiling & wall lights, reading lights, cockpit lights, other interior lights, position lights, wings & engine inspection lights, anti-collision lights, landing lights and other exterior lights. Based on aircraft type, the global market is segmented into small widebody aircraft, medium/ large widebody aircraft, narrowbody aircraft, propeller aircraft, helicopter, defence and homeland security aircraft and freighters. By fit type, the global market is segmented as retrofit and inline fit. On the basis of platform type, the global market is segmented as fixed wing and rotary.

Key players operating in the global aircraft lighting market are Honeywell International Inc., Cobham plc, B/E Aerospace, Inc., UTC Aerospace Systems, Aveo Engineering Group, Astronics Corporation, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Bruce Aerospace, Aveo Engineering Group and STG Aerospace Limited.

