Artemisinin Combination Therapy Market : Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2017 – 2025

Competitive Outlook

The dominant players covered in the report comprise Business 4, Business two, Business 3, and Company.

Regional Assessment

The marketplace study that is presented sheds light on the Marketplace Scenario in various regional markets.

Market Segmentation

Global artemisinin combination therapy market can be segmented on the basis of

Type

Distribution Channel

Based on the type, the artemisinin combination therapy market is segmented into

Artesunate-sulfadoxine-pyrimethamine

Artesunate-amodiaquine

Artesunate-pyronaridine

Artemether-lumefantrine

Artesunate-mefloquine

Artesunate-atovaquone-proguanil

Artesunate-chlorproguanil-dapsone

Dihydroartemisinin-piperaquine

The artemether-lumefantrine segment dominated the artemisinin combination therapy market in 2018, as it was the first ACT to be approved for the treatment of malaria by the WHO for its efficacy, safety, and quality.

Based on the distribution channel, the artemisinin combination therapy market is segmented into

Public sector providers

Retail providers

Others

In the African countries, where retail providers play a major role in the drug distribution, drug shops accounted for a major share. The others segment includes pharmacies, grocery stores, and itinerant hawkers.

The report on artemisinin combination therapy market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The artemisinin combination therapy market report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The artemisinin combination therapy market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Regional analysis for Artemisinin Combination Therapy market includes:

North America

Europe

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Middle East & Africa accounted for major share of the global artemisinin combination therapy market in 2018, owing to malaria endemic in the region. Additionally, the initiatives taken by the government and non-government organizations to spread awareness about ACT treatment for malaria contribute to the growth of the market in the region. Moreover, rise in demand for ACT in malaria endemic countries in Africa such as Uganda and Nigeria boosts the growth of the market in the region.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

