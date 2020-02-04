Automation Testing to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Automation Testing market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Automation Testing market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

The Automation Testing market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Automation Testing market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter's Five Forces analyses.

In this Automation Testing market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The content of the Automation Testing market report includes the following insights:

Growth outlook of the global Automation Testing market in terms of value and volume

Strategies utilized by different Automation Testing market players.

Drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends (DROT Analysis) impacting the growth prospect for the Automation Testing over the forecast period.

End use consumption of the Automation Testing across various regions.

Identify the ecological impacts of the Automation Testing and what regulations are being imposed on its usage.

On the basis of solution, the global Automation Testing market report covers the following solutions:

Drivers and Restraints

The radical manner in which smartphones and other interconnected devices have gone ubiquitous is the primary driver of the market for automation testing. Organizations are inclining towards intelligent automated methods and are depending on smart analytics to take critical decisions and counter business challenges better. The adoption of DevOps methodologies and agile software has mounted in the recent past as organizations aspire for complete application lifecycle and a framework that is commercially viable. Increasing return on investment (RoI) has been noticed and the market for automation testing is feeding off it.

On the other hand, the concerns pertaining to data security and privacy, strong lack of skilled and experienced professionals to work with advanced tools, and the need for selection and management of testing tools are some of the factors obstructing the automation testing market from attaining a higher growth rate.

Global Automation Testing Market: Niche Opportunities

Advancement in technologies has paved way to smart test platforms that can observe and adapt on their own, and support multiple operating systems including Mac, Windows, and Linux as well as different browsers such as Firefox, Chrome, Internet Explorer, and Headless browsers. Scripts are now being written in different programming languages such as Python, Java, Ruby, PHP, and Perl, and testers are welcoming the flexibility to write complex scripts.

Based on testing type, the market for automation testing can be segmented into non-functional testing and functional testing. Testing type bifurcation of the market can be done into API testing, usability testing, compliance testing, compatibility testing, and security testing. Services categorization of the market can be into support and maintenance, planning and development, advisory and consulting, documentation and training, and others such as framework services, RoI analysis services, and assessment services.

Global Automation Testing Market: Competitive Landscape

Although there are a number of players venturing in this market, considerable chunk of shares remain consolidated within a handful of International players such as Capgemini, IBM, Microsoft, CA Technologies, Tricentis, Micro Focus, SmartBear Software, Cigniti Technologies, Parasoft, Ranorex, and TestPlant. These companies are focused on partnerships, collaborations, and agreements to hold onto their position of strength.

The Automation Testing market study answers critical questions including:

What tactics are being utilized by the Automation Testing market players to expand their production footprint in region? What are the threats faced by players in the global Automation Testing market mutually? Why region holds the majority of share in the global Automation Testing market? Why solution has the largest consumption in region? Which end-user segment remains the leading consumers of the Automation Testing across the globe?

All the players running in the global Automation Testing market are elaborated thoroughly in the Automation Testing market report on the basis of R&D developments, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines, legal policies, and comparative analysis between the leading and emerging Automation Testing market players.

