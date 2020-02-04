Biorefinery Market : Global Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity And 2030

This latest report by business intelligence provider Visiongain assesses that Biorefinery Market spending will reach $892 billion by 2030 from $487.6 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%, from 2020 to 2030. The bio-refining process is based on the use of different types of bio-based feedstock that are converted with the help of various technological concepts that are based on biochemical, chemical and thermochemical transformations. The bio-refining process is used to produce bio-based products that are both environmentally and economically beneficial. The top three drivers for the commercialization of cellulosic biofuels were government policies, added value from non-fuel co-products, and carbon emission reduction; the top three barriers to the commercialization of cellulosic biofuels were competition vs. petroleum based fuels, policy uncertainty, and high production costs.
Broad deployment of bio refineries is needed for these benefits to materialize
As an integral part of an emerging sustainable bio economy, bio refineries can provide an important pathway to ensure efficient use of biomass resources. Broad deployment of bio refineries is needed for these benefits to materialize. However, commercialization and large-scale diffusion of bio refineries requires more than the introduction of new technology. It also demands sociotechnical changes that involve a variety of actors, interests and institutions. Despite the envisioned benefits of bio refineries, their practical implementation remains low.
Benefit of biomass refineries is that the primary product selling price can be lowered significantly by coproducing higher value, lower volume products such as succinic acid, which we considered in this study. Coproducing small-market products in a biomass refinery also provides economies of scale that reduce the cost of making such products below levels that can be achieved through dedicated production. We note that the market size for most potential high value coproducts is not large enough to support full-scale dedicated production. And, if the market were to increase to the extent that it could support dedicated production, the coproduct would cease to be high-value, having become a commodity itself.
