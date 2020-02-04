Cosmetic Bottles Packaging Market Trends and Segments 2019-2028

In 2018, the market size of Cosmetic Bottles Packaging Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cosmetic Bottles Packaging .

This report studies the global market size of Cosmetic Bottles Packaging , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Cosmetic Bottles Packaging Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Cosmetic Bottles Packaging history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Cosmetic Bottles Packaging market, the following companies are covered:

Market: Dynamics

The world cosmetic bottles packaging market is prophesied to gain impetus in the near future due to the elevating demand for cosmetic products and the speedily progressing cosmetic industry. The cosmetic industry is studied to increase its growth due to rising concerns about facial appearance and beauty consciousness. The swelling size of aging population could be another factor propelling the growth of the industry. The demand for cosmetic packaging is projected to be metabolized by the surging demand for luxurious products.

The soaring number of concerns about cosmetic packaging among consumers has provoked various regulations in different parts of the world. This has promoted an increasing count of innovations to take shape in the world cosmetic bottles packaging market at a high pace. Plastic packaging could secure most of the demand in the next few years.

Global Cosmetic Bottles Packaging Market: Segmentation

The international cosmetic bottles packaging market is predicted to see a classification according to type of capacity, where significant segments could be below 50 ml, 50 ml–100 ml, 100 ml–150 ml, 150 ml–200 ml, and above 200 ml. Among these, below 50 ml could hold a larger revenue share in the market. In 2017, this segment earned a US$2.0 bn. In terms of type of material, the market is anticipated to be segmented into plastic, glass, and metal. On the basis of application, there could be critical markets for cosmetic bottles packaging such as skin care, hair care, makeup, and nail care.

With respect to region, the international cosmetic bottles packaging market is foreseen to be dominated by Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ), which is prognosticated to rise at a 5.9% CAGR. The Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Japan could showcase a sluggish growth in the coming years. However, there could be opportunities in other regions such as Europe, North America, and Latin America.

Global Cosmetic Bottles Packaging Market: Competition

The worldwide cosmetic bottles packaging market is foretold to witness the presence of leading firms such as Aptar Group, Inc., RPC Group PLC, Gerresheimer AG, Amcor Ltd., Albea Beauty Holdings S.A., Rebhan FPS Kunststoff Verpackungen GmbH, HK Cosmetic Packaging GmbH, Silgan Holdings, Inc., Quadpack Industries S.A., and Witoplast Kisielinscy Spólka Jawna.

