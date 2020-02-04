Data Center Security Market Projected to be Resilient During2017 – 2025

In 2019, the market size of Data Center Security Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Data Center Security .

This report studies the global market size of Data Center Security , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Data Center Security Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Data Center Security history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global Data Center Security market, the following companies are covered:

Segmentation Analysis

The data center security market has been evaluated on the basis of logical security solutions and services, physical security solutions and service, end users and environments, and geography.

By way of logical security solutions and services, the market for data center security can be categorized into access control and compliance, threat and application security solutions, professional services, and data protection solutions. The segment of threat and application security solutions consists of virtualization security solutions, intrusion prevention and detection systems (IDS/IPS), firewall, domain name system (DNS), distributed denial of service (DDOS) protection, antivirus and unified threat management (UTM), and servers/secure socket later (SSL).

Access control and compliance can be sub-segmented into security information and event management (SIEM), identity access management (IAM), and web filtering solutions. Data protection solutions include information lifecycle management (ILM) solutions, data leakage protection (DLP), and disaster recovery solutions. Professional services comprise security consulting services and managed security services (MSS).

By way of physical security solutions and services, the data center security market can be classified into analysis and modeling (physical identity and access management (PIAM) and physical security information management (PSIM)), video surveillance (IP cameras and HDCCTV), and access control (biometrics and card readers). On the basis of end users and environment, the market for data center security solutions can be segmented into collocation environments, cloud provider environments, and enterprise data center environments such as government, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), public sector and utilities, healthcare and life sciences, and telecommunication and IT. By region, the global data center security market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Data Center Security Market: Vendor Landscape

There are a number of players operating in the data center security market. Some of the top companies are Akamai Technologies, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies, Citrix Systems, Inc., Dell, Inc., EMC Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Fortinet Inc., Genetec, Honeywell International Inc., Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P., Juniper Networks, Inc., MacAfee, Inc. (Subsidiary Of Intel Corporation), Siemens Ag, Trend Micro, Inc., and VMware, Inc.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Data Center Security product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Data Center Security , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Data Center Security in 2017 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Data Center Security competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Data Center Security breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Data Center Security market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Data Center Security sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.