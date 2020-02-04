DNA Sequencing Market: Competitive Landscape and Recent Industry Development Analysis 2019-2025

The global DNA Sequencing market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the DNA Sequencing market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

In the DNA Sequencing market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each DNA Sequencing market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.

Limited discount offer!!! Buy report exclusively before the offer ends!!!

Make An Enquiry About This Report @ https://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2382234&source=atm

Global DNA Sequencing market report on the basis of market players

Report Scope:

The scope of the report includes sequencing technologies, applications, industries, initiatives, patents and companies. The markets for sequencing products and services are given for the years 2017, 2018, and 2023.

This report reviews the main sequencing technologies and explains why genetic variation is important in clinical testing. It then discusses some of the significant research initiatives that impact sequencing applications. Of particular interest is a discussion of population-scale sequencing projects throughout the world, and their likely impact on the sequencing industry. The main market driving forces for sequencing products and services are listed and discussed.

The report quantifies the sequencing markets by delivered format, including sequencing workflow products (sample preparation kits and reagents, sequencing instruments and consumables, and informatics) and sequencing services (clinical diagnostics and sequencing services to applied market customers).

The sample preparation kits and reagents market is quantified by type, that is, DNA isolation and extraction; target enrichment; and library preparation. The sequencing instruments and consumables market given by platform (Sanger, NGS and 3GS) and by product type (instruments, consumables).

The sequencing services market is analyzed by end user application (applied, clinical, research and development) and by genome type (human, non-human). Within sequencing services, the applied market is analyzed by end user application (agriculture, biopharma, consumer, microbiology, population-scale genomics, synthetic biology, and other).

Also within sequencing services, the clinical market is analyzed and quantified on a number of levels, including by disease category (cardiovascular, clinical microbiology and infectious diseases, Mendelian disorders, metabolic/immune disorders, neurology, oncology, reproductive health, and transplant medicine); by sequenced region (single gene, targeted region/multi-gene, exome, whole genome, and metagenome); by assay type (screening/early detection, diagnosis, therapy guidance, monitoring).

Within the diagnostics market, the oncology, reproductive health and transplant medicine market segments are analyzed as follows. The oncology market segment is analyzed by assay type; by sequenced region; and by indication (bladder, brain, breast, colorectal, cancer unknown primary, gastrointestinal stromal tumor, kidney, leukemia/lymphoma, lung, melanoma, pan-cancer, prostate, thyroid, and other cancer). The reproductive health market segment is analyzed by assay type; sequenced region; and application (carrier screening, in-vitro fertilization, newborn screening and non-invasive prenatal screening). The transplant market segment is analyzed by assay type; sequenced region; and organ type (lung, heart, liver, and kidney).

Specific geographic markets are discussed, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Industry sectors analyzed include Sequencing instruments; long-read sequencing; target enrichment; gene editing; informatics; blockchain; liquid biopsy; reproductive health diagnostics; consumer genomics; agriculture; and DNA data storage.

More than 200 companies in the sequencing industry are profiled in this report.

BCC Research provides a summary of the more than 200 of the main industry acquisitions and strategic alliances from January 2017 through March 2019, including key alliance trends.

Report Includes:

– 27 data tables and 79 additional tables

– An overview of global market for DNA sequencing and discussion of applications in research, applied and clinical markets

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Description of sequencing markets by workflow, including sample preparation products; sequencing instruments and consumables; informatics; and sequencing services

– Coverage of Sanger and next-generation technologies in detail

– Detailed description of key sequencing research & development programs such as American Gut Consortium, BabySeq and Blood Profiling Atlas

– A look at the current trends and recent developments in the market

– Company profiles of the major players of the market, including 23Andme Inc., Mayo Medical Laboratories, Novogene Co. Ltd., Qiagen NV, Roche Holding AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Zhejiang Dian Diagnostics Co. Ltd.”

The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2382234&source=atm

Highlights of the report:

Scrutinized data of the drivers and restraints affecting the growth of the DNA Sequencing market.

Detailed analysis of distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global DNA Sequencing market.

Comprehensive evaluation of the DNA Sequencing market player, which includes strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.

In-depth information regarding the recent R&D projects across various regions and end-use industries.

Up-to-date insights about the trends influencing the DNA Sequencing market growth, including ecological preservation, and regulatory norms.

The DNA Sequencing market report answers the following questions:

Why are the players focusing on the production of segment? Which regions are serving lucrative opportunities to the DNA Sequencing market players? What manufacturing techniques are being utilized for the production of DNA Sequencing? Which segment currently holds the majority of share of the global DNA Sequencing market? Which trends have the maximum impact on the growth of the global DNA Sequencing market?

You can Buy This Report from Here @ https://www.marketresearchhub.com/checkout?rep_id=2382234&licType=S&source=atm