Energy Efficient Lighting Technology Market: Future Scenarios and Business Opportunity Analysis 2026

competition landscape which includes competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global energy efficient lighting technology market based on their 2016 revenues and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market positioning, product offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenues for year 2014 to 2016. The major players profiled in the global energy efficient lighting technology market include Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Bridgelux, Inc., Cree, Inc., Digital Lumens, Inc., Eaton Corporation, General Electric Co., LIGMAN Lighting Co., Ltd., LED Roadway Lighting Ltd., Nichia Corporation, OSRAM Licht Group, Philips Lighting Holding B.V., Toshiba Lighting & Technology Corporation, and Zumtobel Group AG.

The global energy efficient lighting technology market is segmented as below:

Global Energy Efficient Lighting Technology Market, by Product Type

Incandescent Lamp Halogen Lamps

Light Emitting Diode

Arc Lamp Xenon Arc Lamp Mercury Xenon Arc Lamp Ultra High Performance Lamps Metal Halide Lamp

Gas Discharge Lamps Compact Fluorescent Lamp Linear Fluorescent Lamps Neon Lamp Mercury Vapor Lamp Sodium Vapor Lamp Electrode less Lamp



Global Energy Efficient Lighting Technology Market, by Application

Commercial

Residential

Government

Global Energy Efficient Lighting Technology Market, by correlated color temperature

2700K-3000K

3500K – 4000K

4000K- 5000K

5000K-6500K

More Than 6500K

Global Energy Efficient Lighting Technology Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany Italy France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



