Europe Weight Management Market Is Staring At A Promising Future During The Forecast Period Owing to Rapid Advances in Technologys 2007 – 2015

Overview of the Global Biosurfactants Market

Regulatory compliances encouraging the use of biosurfactants and the increasing awareness about the environmental impact of synthetic surfactants will support the growth of the global biosurfactants market. In addition to this, the global biosurfactants market will also benefit from the volatile prices of crude oil that is used in production of synthetic surfactants. Driven by these factors, the global biosurfactants market is expected to grow at a moderate, yet steady CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period from 2014 to 2018.

In 2011, the global biosurfactants market was valued at US$1,735.5 million and is projected to reach US$2,210.5 million by 2018. Volume-wise, the global biosurfactants market is expected to account for a total volume of 476,512.2 ton in 2018. A significant 21% of this consumption will occur in emerging countries of Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Africa.

By product, the global biosurfactants market is segmented into sucrose esters, methyl ether sulfonates, anionic APG derivatives, methyl glucoside esters, rhamnolipids, sophorolipids, fatty acid n-methylglucimides, sorbitan esters, alkyl polyglucosides, alkyl polypentosides, and others. According to end-use, the global biosurfactants market is divided into textiles, personal care, food processing, household detergents, oilfield chemicals, agricultural chemicals, industrial and institutional cleaners, and others. The personal care and household detergents segment collectively dominate the global biosurfactants market and are expected to account for over 56.8% of the market share by end of the forecast period.

Geographically, the global biosurfactants market is projected to be dominated by Europe that will account for 53.3% of the total market by 2018. Europe will be followed by North America, in terms of share in the global biosurfactants market. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit good growth in the coming few years in the global biosurfactants market.

Companies mentioned in the report are

The global biosurfactants market is highly consolidated in nature, with the top five companies accounting for over 70% of the market share. The key companies operating in the global biosurfactants market are Saraya, BASF Cognics, Ecover, MG Intobio, and Urumqui Unite.

Global Biosurfactants Market Segmentation by Product Types

Sucrose Esters

Alkyl Polyglucosides (APG)

Alkyl Polypentosides (APP)

Fatty Acid N-methylglucimides

Sorbitan Esters

Sophorolipids

Anionic APG Derivatives

Methyl Ether Sulfonates (MES)

Rhamnolipids

Methyl Glucoside Esters

Others

Global Biosurfactants Market Segmentation by End-Use

Agricultural Chemicals

Oilfield Chemicals

Household Detergents

Food Processing

Personal Care

Textiles

Industrial & Institutional Cleaners

Other Markets

Major geographies analyzed under this research report are:

Europe

North America

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

This report gives you access to decisive data such as:

