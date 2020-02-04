Flexitanks Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by End-use Industry 2019-2026

Analysis of the Global Flexitanks Market
The presented global Flexitanks market report provides reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study throws light on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global Flexitanks market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).
According to the report, the value of the Flexitanks market was estimated to reach ~US$ XX in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Further, the study reveals that the market is set to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to a plethora of factors.
The market study aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the Flexitanks market:
- How are market players modifying their business models to gain a competitive edge in the Flexitanks market?
- Which market players are leading in terms of the adoption of novel technologies?
- What are the top factors that are expected to boost the growth of the Flexitanks market?
- Which is the most impactful growth strategy adopted by market players?
- What are the factors that could potentially hamper the growth of the Flexitanks market over the forecast period?
The report splits the global Flexitanks market into different market segments such as:
Flexitanks Market, by Product
- Monolayer
- Bi-layer
- Multilayer
Flexitanks Market, by Type
- Single Use
- Reusable
Flexitanks Market, by Material
- Polyethylene
- HDPE
- LDPE
- LLDPE
- Polypropylene
- Others
Flexitanks Market: by Application
- Food Grade Liquids
- Non-hazardous Chemicals
- Industrial Liquids
- Agricultural Liquids
- Others
Flexitanks Market: Regional Analysis
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Malaysia
- Other ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- Iran
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- The flexitanks market is anticipated to expand at a significant rate due to increasing demand for edible liquids and their growing trade
- Flexitanks provide several advantages over alternatives and prove to be very economical as compared to other bulk packaging products
- Multilayer, single-use flexitanks are the most preferred type across the globe. They are anticipated to continue their dominance during the forecast period.
- Loss of cargo due to leakage is one of the major concerns during the export of liquids. These incidents primarily occur due to adoption of improper ways of installation and loading in flexitanks. Fitting operations should ideally be carried out by a person or organization having technical expertise and knowhow about flexitanks. Thus, flexitank manufacturers have the opportunity to forward integrate their operations and provide fitting services of flexitanks in containers. Some of the existing players have integrated operations with respect to flexitank manufacturing and fitting services.
- Polyethylene forms the major material, by weight, in the overall construction of flexitanks. In terms of application, the food grade liquids segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period.
- Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market and expand at a significant rate during the forecast period
Vital data enclosed in the report:
- SWOT analysis of the leading market players in the Flexitanks market
- Analysis of the most lucrative distribution channels for market players in different regions
- Assessment of the key success factors impacting the growth of the Flexitanks market on the global scale
- Regulatory policies that are likely to accelerate/hamper the market growth
- Year-on-Year growth of each market segment and sub-segment
