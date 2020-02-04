Food Texturizing Agents Market Growing at a CAGR %: Analysis of Prevailing Industry Opportunities and Winning Manufacturers

Food Texturizing Agents Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

During the study of the food texturizing agents market, our analysts observed that, food texturizing agents were preferred by adults suffering from dysphagia – difficulty in swallowing. Dysphagia patients have witnessed a significant increase over the years, especially among the ageing population. Food texturizing agents such as thickeners help in slowing down the transit of fluids and food, providing more coordination time for the swallowing process. Thus, people suffering from dysphagia widely prefer food texturizing agents for varying the consistency of their food. The report on the food texturizing agents market states that, the use of food texturizing agents in the bakery and confectionary segment is high, owing to the increasing consumption of baked products by consumers. On the basis of function, the thickeners segment holds a high market share in the food texturizing agents market when compared to other segments such as emulsifiers, stabilizers, gelling agents, and binders. This is mainly due to the increasing preference for thickeners by food manufacturers. On the basis of region, North America holds the highest market share in the food texturizing agents market, owing to the increasing consumption of functional food. Followed by North America, Europe and APAC are expected to hold high market shares in the food texturizing agents market in terms of value throughout the forecast period.

The report includes the company profiling of major manufacturers of food texturizing agents, and the revenue generated by these producers across five regions – Europe, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). In order to estimate the revenue, average prices were obtained from various distributors, suppliers, manufacturers, and exporters of food texturizing agents through quotes. The key application segments of food texturizing agents were considered, and the vital ones were estimated on the basis of feedback from many primary respondents and various secondary sources. There are a few key data points that was collected for the modelling approach, which include the overview of the food industry, overview of the food additives industry, food and beverage outlook, and average purchase price of food texturizing agents. The food texturizing agents market was forecasted based on constant currency rates.

The report includes various additional data related to the food texturizing agents market, such as mega trends that are influencing the food and beverage industry, global trends in the food and beverage industry, an overview of the food additives industry, and an overview of food texturizing agents, which includes two different types such as gums and starches. The report also consists of various health benefits of food texturizing agents such as fat replacers, low-carb alternatives, and fiber bearing ingredients. The report includes food texturizing agent sales by end use category, global economic outlook, key regulations in the food texturizing agents market, key buyer analysis, growth hackers (dos and don’ts), investment trends by major food texturizing agent manufacturing regions, trade analysis scenario that includes the data for import and export of various raw materials used for the production of food texturizing agents such as import value and volume of potato starch, export value and volume of potato starch, import value and volume for maize starch, export value and volume for maize starch, and import value and volume for gums and export value and volume for gums. The report also has data for opportunity analysis of food texturizing agents.

Many secondary and primary sources were conducted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Hoovers, annual reports of companies, recent publications, and Factiva. There are various market dynamics covered in the report related to food texturizing agents, such as restraints, drivers, opportunities, and trends. These dynamics affect the growth of the food texturizing agents market. The report also consists of insights and analysis of the food texturizing agents market in various regions. Detailed company profiling of major manufacturers and producers of food texturizing agents are included in the scope of the study, in order to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments in the food texturizing agents market space. Some of the key players analyzed in the report are Cargill, Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, DowDuPont Inc., Ingredion Inc., Tate & Lyle PLC, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., CP Kelco, Kerry Group PLC, Darling Ingredients Inc., Fuerst Day Lawson Limited, W Hydrocolloids, Inc., Nestlé Health Science S.A., Acuro Organics Limited, Jungbunzlauer Holding AG, Arthur Branwell & Co Ltd, Deosen USA, Inc., Euroduna Food Ingredients GmbH, AkzoNobel N.V., and Naturex S.A., among other food texturizing agent manufacturers.

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

