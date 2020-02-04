Fuel Card Market Research Report by Regional Analysis – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa 2018 – 2028

Fuel Card Market dimension will probably achieve xx million US$ at a CAGR of xx% throughout the forecast period, by xx million US$ at 2018, from 2029. As the foundation and 2018 – 2028 since the prediction interval, 2018 was regarded Within this analysis to gauge the market size.

This business study introduces the Fuel Card Market dimensions, historic breakdown information (2014-2019) and prediction 2018 – 2028. The Personal Plane manufacturing, earnings and market share by producers, key areas and kind; The usage of Fuel Card economy in quantity terms are also supplied for important states (or areas ), and also for every single program and product in the worldwide level.

Fuel Card Market report policy:

The Economy report covers evaluation of consequences, construction, possible, alterations, and this industry range. The analysis also enfolds the test of share market size, merchandise & sales volume, earnings, and increase speed. Additionally, it has reliable and authentic estimations.

The Market continues to be reporting expansion rates that are large . According to the report, the current marketplace is forecast to grow through the prediction phase and in addition, it can influence the financial structure using a revenue share. The industry holds the capacity to influence parent marketplace and its peers as this market’s expansion rate has been hastened by increasing incomes, increasing product demand, altering material affluence, advanced products, and consumption technology.

The research aims are Fuel Card Market Report:

To examine and study prediction involving and the position, creation, earnings, ingestion, historic and forecast

To present the Fuel Card producers earnings and market share, growth strategies and SWOT analysis in next years

To section the breakdown information from kind areas, producers and software

To examine the areas that are international and crucial promote benefit and potential, challenge and opportunity, restraints and Dangers

To identify trends, drivers, leverage variables that are Substantial in areas and international

To analyze each submarket Connected to the Marketplace to their participation and growth tendency

To examine developments like acquisitions, arrangements, new product launches, and expansions on the Market

Competitive Landscape

In April 2019, Radius Payment Solutions – a U.K.-based payment and fleet services company – announced it has acquired Plant-i – a leading provider of telematics and detailed risk management solutions for the construction sector. With this acquisition, Radius Payment Solutions will add Plant-i’s 25,000 assets to its portfolio to become one of the largest telematics company with over 120,000 devices.

In March 2019, FleetCor Technologies, Inc. – a leading provider of fuel cards and workforce payment services – announced that it has entered a definitive agreement with Nvoicepay, Inc. – a developer of accounts payable (AP) software for domestic and international b2b payments. With this acquisition, the company aims to expand its Corporate Payments portfolio by incorporating Nvoicepay’s automated AP solutions, which could help FleetCor to manage full disbursement of accounts payables, including both domestic and international payables, for businesses.

In March 2019, WEX Inc. – a U.S.-based provider of payment solutions – announced that it will acquire the fuel card business of EG Group – a European fuel station and convenience retailer. The company aims to broaden its fuel card acceptance in attractive European markets through the independent fuel card network developed by EG Group’s fuel card business. With this acquisition, the company also aims to reduce its sensitivity to retail fuel prices while strengthening its position in Europe.

In November 2018, Edenred – a leading French stakeholder in the fuel card market – announced that it has entered an agreement to acquire Corporate Spending Innovations (CSI) – a U.S.-based developer and provider of automated corporate payment software. The company announced that this acquisition is in line with the company’s Fast Forward strategy to strengthen its position in the buoyant corporate payment industry.

Leading players in the fuel card market profiled in the Fact.MR report include Fuel Genie (Worldline IT Services Ltd.), H24 (Ingenico Group), Valero Energy Corporation, Eurowag (W.A.G. payment solutions, a.s.), Hoyer GmbH, 360Fuelcard, Exxon Mobil Corporation, BP Plc., Royal Dutch Shell Plc., Total S.A., Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Repsol, S.A., Petro-Canada Superpass (Suncor Energy Inc.), Voyager Fleet Card, Radius Payment Solutions, and DKV Euro Service (DKV Mobility Services Group).

Fuel Card Market – Additional Insight

Demand for Fuel Credit Cards to Surge Rapidly; Commercial Fleet Remains Target for Providers

Leading players in the fuel card market are working towards establishing a strong network of payment software developers, fuel companies, as well as financial institutions to meet the increasing demand for fuel credit cards. Though universal fuel cards are among the most popular types of fuel cards, fuel credit cards are rapidly becoming conventional among end-users, especially across commercial fleet.

To capitalize on the rapidly increasing demand for fuel credit cards, a mounting number of world’s leading financial service companies are entering the fuel card market. As commercial fleet has expanded rapidly with growing urbanization and industrialization, commercial fleet remains the primary target for market players.

Scope of the Report

Research Methodology

A recent study published by Fact.MR analyzes growth of the global fuel card market to provide readers with exclusive and actionable market insights. This study is backed by a two-step research process which is inclusive of various primary and secondary resources.

The primary research methodology includes discussions with experts of fuel card industry and information gathered after interviewing other stakeholders. In the secondary process, detailed information about the fuel card market is garnered through various resources such as company annual reports, trade journals, paid resources, press releases, and other publications relevant to fuel card.

After studying industry-validated information about the fuel card market, qualitative conclusions about the prospects of the market can be reached. Findings from these two main processes were used to determine an accurate and exhaustive forecast of global fuel card market for the period from 2018 to 2028.

In this analysis, the decades believed to gauge the market size of Fuel Card Market:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Year: 2019

Year: 2018 – 2028

This report comprises the opinion of market size for significance (million USD) and quantity (K Components ). Confirm and both approaches are utilized to assess Fuel Card Market’s industry size, to gauge the dimensions of other determined submarkets in the sector. Key players on the marketplace are identified through secondary study, along with their market shares are ascertained through secondary and main study. Failures are determined using resources, and all percentage stocks, divides and confirmed sources that are main. For those information information by program, business, kind and region, 2018 is thought to be the foundation year. The year was considered data information was inaccessible for the foundation year.

