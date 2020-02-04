Gift Packaging Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2018 to 2028

Gift Packaging Market size will reach xx million US$ by 2029, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2028 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Gift Packaging .

This industry study presents the Gift Packaging Market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast 2018 to 2028. The Private Plane production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type; The consumption of Gift Packaging market in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level.

Gift Packaging Market report coverage:

The Gift Packaging Market report covers extensive analysis of the market scope, structure, potential, fluctuations, and financial impacts. The report also enfolds the precise evaluation of market size, share, product & sales volume, revenue, and growth rate. It also includes authentic and trustworthy estimations considering these terms.

The Gift Packaging Market has been reporting substantial growth rates with considerable CAGR for the last couple of decades. According to the report, the market is expected to grow more vigorously during the forecast period and it can also influence the global economic structure with a higher revenue share. The market also holds the potential to impact its peers and parent market as the growth rate of the market is being accelerated by increasing disposable incomes, growing product demand, changing consumption technologies, innovative products, and raw material affluence.

The study objectives are Gift Packaging Market Report:

To analyze and research the Gift Packaging status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast

To present the key Gift Packaging manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape features profiles of key companies operating in the gift packaging market. Various aspects central to profiles of the key players in the gift packaging market, such as product portfolios, product innovations, differential business strategies, and many more have been extensively analyzed in the report on gift packaging market. The report on gift packaging market features prominent companies such as IG Design Group Plc., Hoomark (Subsidiary of IG Design Group), Card Factory Plc., Mondi Group Plc., Hallmark Cards Inc., KARL KNAUER KG, and DS Smith Plc.

IG Design Group Plc., a key player in the gift packaging market, entered into a strategic partnership with inventor, Erin Borges, of “GoGo Gift Bag” in the year 2017. This acquisition helped the company to attain distribution rights for marketing its products in the domestic and international markets. Moreover, the company is emphasizing to extend its market presence in the developed as well as emerging nations such as U.S. and China.

Card Factory Plc., a leading player in the gift packaging market, launched its transactional and online sales website i.e. www.cardfactory.co.uk in 2013, to venture into the e-commerce platform and boost its sales potential. Moreover, the company also acquired the assets of “Printcraft” in 2009 in order to expand its operations with a 10-year capital expenditure plan.

Explore more about the competitive scenario in the gift packaging market to know the key differential strategies of key players.

Definition

Gift packaging refers to the act of enclosing a gift in a certain kind of material, in order to enhance its aesthetic value. Gift packaging is often held by a ribbon-like structure and is topped with a decorative embellishment, such as a bow. Gift packaging, with attractive look and appeal, has been identified to have a positive influence on the recipient.

About the Report

The report on gift packaging market is an all-inclusive research study that closely analyzes different pivotal aspects related to the growth of gift packaging market. Crucial aspects impacting the growth of gift packaging market, in terms of both demand and sales, have been covered in this report on gift packaging market. The report on gift packaging market includes a historical analysis of current scenario of the gift packaging market scenario and futuristic projections of the gift packaging market across prominent regions.

Market Structure

The gift packaging market has been segmented on the basis of product type, packaging form, packaging type, and region. By product type, the gift packaging market has been segmented into bows, containers, boxes, ribbons, wrapping paper, bags, pouches, decorative articles, tapes, and films and foils. By packaging form, the gift packaging market has been classified as flexible and rigid. By packaging type, the gift packaging market has been classified as primary and secondary. The gift packaging market has been gauged across key regions such as North America, Latin America, APEJ, Europe, CIS & Russia, MEA, and Japan.

Additional Questions Answered

The report on gift packaging market also answers some of the additional questions, apart from the key aforementioned insights on global gift packaging market, such as-

Which is the most attractive product type in the gift packaging market from a profit standpoint?

Which is the most lucrative region in the global gift packaging market?

What the pervasive trends impacting the overall landscape of gift packaging market?

What are the major restraining factors hampering growth of gift packaging market?

Research Methodology

The report on gift packaging market is a comprehensive compilation of the facts procured with the help of a diligent research methodology. The primary and secondary research sources have been meticulously studied and analyzed to derive important focal points and statistics central to the growth of gift packaging market. The data points gleaned from these affluent methodologies and external credible sources are triangulated in order to offer an unmatched analysis of the global gift packaging market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Gift Packaging Market:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2018 to 2028

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Gift Packaging Market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources. For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

