Glycated Haemoglobin Testing Market Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2020

Key Findings of the report:

• Intricate Assessment of the competitive landscape of the Glycated Haemoglobin Testing Market

• Country-specific Analysis of the supply-demand ration for the Glycated Haemoglobin Testing in different geographies

• Influence Of technological improvements on the Glycated Haemoglobin Testing Market

• SWOT Evaluation of every firm profiled in the analysis

• Y-o-Y Growth projection for distinct market segments

The Report aims to get rid of the following doubts linked to the Glycated Haemoglobin Testing Market:

· Which market segment is projected to generate the earnings during the forecast period 2020?

· Which region is expected to introduce lucrative opportunities?

· What are the most preferred sales and distribution channels from the marketplace that is Glycated Haemoglobin Testing ?

· What are the possible roadblocks?

· Which market player is predicted to dominate the Market?

Key Trends

Rapid adoption of glycated hemoglobin testing as a viable alternative of blood glucose testing for diabetes management is a key factor behind growth of glycated hemoglobin testing market. So much so, according to an International Expert Committee convened by the American Diabetes Association, International Diabetes Federation, and European Association for the Study of Diabetes, HbA1c testing is reckoned to be preferred for diabetes diagnosis except for individuals with some clinical conditions.

Availability of point-of-care HbA1c testing devices is serving to boost uptake of glycated hemoglobin testing market. Regulatory approval received by some point-of-care HbA1C testing devices boosts consumer confidence for these devices.

However, on the downside, risk of flawed results of point-of-care testing is leading to dwindling demand for glycated hemoglobin testing tools. Besides this, none point-of-care HbA1c testing devices have so far not received FDA clearance for the diagnosis of type 2 diabetes.

According to guidelines from an International Expert Committee for glycated hemoglobin testing, the latter is indicated as an alternative diagnostic tool, but not superior to blood glucose testing for diabetes management. This hampers growth of glycated hemoglobin testing market.

Glycated Hemoglobin Testing Market: Regional Outlook

North America is anticipated to command leading share in the glycated hemoglobin testing market in the forthcoming years. Increasing incidence of diabetes in the U.S. and Canada due to hectic lifestyle and mindless eating habits has led to surge in demand for glucose testing. North America held leading share among all in the overall glycated hemoglobin testing market in the recent past too.

Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Europe are also anticipated to display strong demand for glycated hemoglobin testing market in the forthcoming years.

