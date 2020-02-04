Growing Demand for XX to Bolster the Growth of the Forensic Technologies Market During the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

Assessment of the Global Forensic Technologies Market
Segmentation
Based on the component, the market is segmented into hardware, software and service. Further software segment is subdivided into video analytics, location services, internet of things (IoT), data caching, connected vehicles and others, the service segment also divided into consulting, system integration and maintenance. Based on industry vertical the market is categorized into media and entertainment, retail, IT & telecom, healthcare, BFSI and others (Manufacturing & Education). The mobile edge computing market has also been segmented based on Technology into 4G, 5G and Wi-Max. The report includes a comprehensive coverage of the underlying economic development factors under the key trend analysis section.
Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market: Drivers, Restraints, and Trends
This research study on the global mobile edge computing market provides a detailed analysis of how mobile network operators (MNO’s) and mobile virtual network operators (MVNO’s) in different regions use mobile edge computing to enhance user experience. The report also covers that how the hardware and software segment is going to contribute to the growth of the mobile edge computing market.
The report precisely covers all the major trends and technologies playing a major role in the mobile edge computing market growth over the forecast period 2017-2025. It also highlights the drivers, restraints and opportunities expected to influence the mobile edge computing market growth during the forecast period of 2017-2025. The study provides the holistic perspective on the mobile edge computing market growth, throughout the above forecast period in terms of revenue (in US$ Million) across every region. The report also covers profiles of major players, their growth strategies, and the various recent developments.
The objective of this study is to understand the factors aiding the growth of mobile edge computing market globally. The report further aims to identify various factors that are expected to support the expansion of mobile edge computing market. The report also provides value chain analysis and porter’s five forces analysis for the mobile edge computing market. Market attractiveness analysis has also been provided for every segment in the report, in order to provide a thorough understanding of the overall scenario in the global mobile edge computing market.
Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market: Competitive Analysis
The mobile edge computing architecture is a complete combination of hardware, software and service providers. Major business strategies adopted by key players, SWOT analysis and product offerings have also been identified in the research report. The prominent service providers engaged in Mobile Edge Computing market include IBM Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Integrated Device Technology, Inc., Nokia Corporation, PeerApp Ltd., Intel Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., ADLINK Technology Inc., Saguna Networks Ltd., Vasona Networks, Inc., ZTE Corporation, and SpiderCloud Wireless, Inc.
The Mobile Edge Computing market is segmented as below:
Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market, by Component Type
- Hardware
- Software
- Video Analytics
- Location Services
- Internet of Things (IoT)
- Data Caching
- Connected Vehicles
- Others
- Service
- Consulting
- System Integration
- Maintenance
Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market, by Industry Vertical
- Media & Entertainment
- Retail
- IT & Telecom
- Healthcare
- BFSI
- Others (Manufacturing & Education)
Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market, by Technology
- 4G
- 5G
- Wi-Max
Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market, by Geography type
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- The U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
