Growth of the Metastatic Bone Disease Market Hinges on the Demand for 2018 – 2026

Based on radioisotope, the market has been segmented into Technetium-99, Lutetium-177, Rubidium-87, Iodine-123, Yttrium-90, and Gallium-62. Technetium-99 is the most widely used radioisotope across the globe; around 70% of radiopharmaceutical companies depend on Mo-99 to produce Technetium-99, as per the World Nuclear Association. The market segments have been analyzed based on available approved products, cost-effectiveness, and preference for technological systems by physicians and patients. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2014 to 2024, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2024, considering 2016 as the base year.

Based on source, the radiopharmaceutical market has been segmented into two major categories: nuclear reactors and cyclotrons. The market segments have been extensively analyzed based on increase in demand for radioisotopes for nuclear medicines, availability of radioisotopes and raw materials, radioisotopes short half-life and number of production units used for production of radioisotopes. Different types of end-user utilize radiopharmaceutical products to treat diseases either through imaging techniques or the therapeutics method.

Under the end-user segment, hospitals plays a major role followed by ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, and others (such as universities, research laboratories, and pathology labs). The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment have been provided for the period from 2014 to 2024. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2017 to 2024, considering 2016 as the base year. Application segment signifies the usage of radiopharmaceutical products through different disease indication such as oncology, cardiology, neurology, nephrology, gastroenterology, immunology and others. Oncology segment is the dominant sector which emphasizes the use of different radioisotopes for treating various cancers and overcome the side effects of therapeutics. Brachytherapy is a sub segment of oncology application which signifies the methods of treating cancer through implants, surgery or radiation technology. The segment is expected to have a significant growth during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global radiopharmaceutical market has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2014 to 2024, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2024, considering 2016 as the base year.

Radiopharmaceutical Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also profiles major players in the global radiopharmaceutical market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAA), Eckert & Ziegler, GE Healthcare, IBA Radiopharma Solutions, Lantheus Holdings, Inc., Mallinckrodt PLC, Nordion, Inc., Siemens Healthineers, and Positron Corporation.

Key Segments of the Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market

By Radioisotope

Technetium-99

Gallium-67

Iodine-123

18F

Rubidium-82

Yttrium-90

Lutetium-177

By Source

Nuclear Reactors

Cyclotrons

By End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Application

Cardiology

Gastroenterology

Oncology Brachytherapy Others

Nephrology

Neurology

Immunology

Others

By Region and Country

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



