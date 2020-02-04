Gulf Cooperation Council Activated Carbon Market Growth, Trends and Value Chain 2017 – 2025

Global Gulf Cooperation Council Activated Carbon Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Gulf Cooperation Council Activated Carbon industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Gulf Cooperation Council Activated Carbon as well as some small players.

Growth Drivers

Use of Active Carbon in the Oil Industry

The stellar size of the oil and gas industry across the Middle East has given a thrust to the growth of the gulf cooperation council activated carbon market. The use of activated carbon is spill clean-up, pilot testing, and groundwater remediation has played an integral role in market growth. Furthermore, the need for wastewater purification across oilrigs has also pushed growth across the gulf cooperation council activated carbon market.

Advancements in the Pharmaceutical Industry

The pharmaceutical industry has emerged as a key end-user of activated carbon. The need for testing and experimentation in the pharma industry has played a key role in market growth. Furthermore, drug development and testing is the most important component of the industry. This factor has also led to increased use of activated carbon.

The gulf cooperation council activated carbon market is segmented by:

Type Powdered Granular Other

Application Liquid Phase Gas Phase

End Use Water Treatment Refinery Food & Beverage Processing Pharmaceuticals & Medical Air Purification Precious Metal Recovery Sewage Treatment Others



