Maritime Engines Market – Monitoring Growth Opportunities 2025

This study reviews key marine and maritime engine technology categories, along with relevant market and production information, technological descriptions and issues, and key applications and market factors in major worldwide markets. This report organizes marine and maritime engine technologies into the following segments; detailed market data are presented for each of the following categories –

Reciprocating Engines –

– <1,000 kW.

– 1,000 to 3,000 kW.

– 3,000 to 10,000 kW.

– 10,000 to 18,000 kW.

– 18,000 to 25,000 kW.

– >25,000 kW.

Turbine Engines –

– <5,000 kW.

– 5,000 to 10,000 kW.

– 10,000 to 20,000 kW.

– >20,000 kW.

The following marine and maritime applications are also considered within the global market for marine and maritime engines –

– Oil tankers (and oil product carriers).

– Dry bulk carriers.

– Container vessels.

– General cargo vessels.

– Gas carriers, including LNG.

– Chemical tankers.

– Ro-Ro vessels and ferries.

– Offshore vessels.

– Passenger and recreational vessels (including cruise ships).

– Military and patrol vessels.

Report Includes:

– 87 data tables and 55 additional tables

– An overview of the global market for marine and maritime engines

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019 and projections of CAGRs through 2024

– Country specific data and analysis for USA, Canada, Netherlands, UK, Germany, France, China, India, Japan and South Korea

– Detailed description of reciprocating engines and turbine engines

– Coverage of recent advancements in the marine engine equipment industry

– Information on specific equipment categories with breakdowns by engine size, along with detailed information on specific applications within the segment

– Company profiles of major players in the market, including ABB, Cummins Inc., GM PowerTrain, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Mitsui E&S Machinery, Perkins, Rolls-Royce and Siemens”

