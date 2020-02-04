Micro Inverter Market Impact Analysis by 2025

The global Micro Inverter market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Micro Inverter market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Micro Inverter market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Micro Inverter market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Micro Inverter market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Enphase Energy

ABB Group

SunPower

SMA Solar Technology

Delta Energy Systems

SolarEdge Technologies

ReneSola

Siemens

P&P Energy Technology

Involar

Alencon Systems

Delta Energy

Altenergy Power

Ampt

Array Power

Chilicon Power

i-Energy

KACO New Energy

Petra Systems

Solantro

Sparq Systems

Tigo Energy

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

By Type

Single-phase

Three-phase

By Connection

Stand-Alone

Grid-Connected

Segment by Application

Utility

Residential

Commercial

Each market player encompassed in the Micro Inverter market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Micro Inverter market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

