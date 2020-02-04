Micro Inverter Market Impact Analysis by 2025

The global Micro Inverter market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Micro Inverter market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Micro Inverter market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Micro Inverter market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Micro Inverter market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Enphase Energy
ABB Group
SunPower
SMA Solar Technology
Delta Energy Systems
SolarEdge Technologies
ReneSola
Siemens
P&P Energy Technology
Involar
Alencon Systems
Delta Energy
Altenergy Power
Ampt
Array Power
Chilicon Power
i-Energy
KACO New Energy
Petra Systems
Solantro
Sparq Systems
Tigo Energy
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
By Type
Single-phase
Three-phase
By Connection
Stand-Alone
Grid-Connected
Segment by Application
Utility
Residential
Commercial
Each market player encompassed in the Micro Inverter market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Micro Inverter market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
