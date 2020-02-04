Mobile Phone Accessories Market Size, Share Analysis by Services, Technique, Design and Application Forecast by 2027

The “Mobile Phone Accessories Market” globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency.

The worldwide Mobile Phone Accessories market is an enlarging field for top market players,

increasing demand for stylish protective cases, various fashion brands in India have started designing and selling fancy protective mobile cases

Growing consumer preference for music-on-the-go has led to the popularity of headphones and earphones. Recent trends in the headphone/earphone segment include the introduction of wireless technology and IoT, which are expected to witness rapid adoption during the assessment period

Batteries are the most essential component of mobile devices; however, they have a limited life span after which they need to be replaced. Consumers willingly spend on replacing their existing batteries with new ones as it improves the performance of their mobile devices without spending a considerable amount. Hence, batteries with a longer life are fast gaining popularity amongst consumers in India

Analyst Viewpoint

‘Threat of piracy is a major restraint affecting the India mobile phone accessories market’

Piracy is a major threat to various markets, especially the mobile phone accessories market. Pirated products are offered at a fraction of the price of that of original products, resulting in a major chunk of consumers opting for these products in India. As a result, counterfeit products are expected to hamper revenue growth of the India mobile phone accessories market to a significant extent over the assessment period.

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India

