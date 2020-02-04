Molecular Spectrometry Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis2018 – 2028

Global Molecular Spectrometry Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Molecular Spectrometry industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

Trends and Opportunities

Nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometry is used to analyze structure, solubility, and diffusion properties of molecules, besides proving access to DNA and protein sequence in biological and clinical related application. For instance, Agilent technologies launched ProPulse NMR system in 2013, while Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced the PicoSpin 80 the same year, a portable NMR spectrometer. Moreover, an infrared spectrometry analyzes the infrared interaction of molecule and has major application in organic and inorganic chemistry such as identifies the impurities in compounds and functional group determination. By technology the infrared spectrometry can sub-categorized into benchtop, portable, hyphenated and Terahertz.

The growing inclination among pharmaceutical companies towards international GMP and GDP certifications for drugs and excipients, increasing demand for spectrometry instruments in drug development and quality control, and growing concerns for food and safety are some of the other factors that augur well for the future of global molecular spectrometry market. However, the report points out high cost of instrument and the need for skilled operator are two of the most prominent factors that are expected to hinder the growth rate during the forecast period.

Global Molecular Spectrometry Market: Overview of the Leading Regions

Geographically, the report studies the market for molecular spectrometry in the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world. Currently, North America is detected as the most lucrative regional market, driven by developed economies of the U.S. and Canada that have robust healthcare infrastructure as well as funding and sponsorships offered by several national level research institutes and government agencies. The report also projects the region of Asia Pacific to extend the demand quickly during the forecast period due to increasing penetration of global pharmaceuticals and research organizations in emerging countries such as India.

Agilent Technologies, Bruker Corporation, JASCO International Co., Ltd., Shimadzu Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, FOSS Company, and PerkinElmer, Inc. are some of the prominent companies currently operation in molecular spectrometry market.

