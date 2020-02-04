Mounting Prices of Coupled With Onset of Cost-effective Alternatives to Fuel the Growth of the Electronic Adhesives Market 2018 – 2026

Assessment of the International Electronic Adhesives Market

segmentation comprises current scenario along with forecast of the automotive turbocharger market. The forecast provided is based on the compilation of current trends as well as the expected scenario in future due to change in technological, geographical, political, regulatory, and economic factors such as the rapid expansion of the automotive industry. Stringent emission norms for each region have been considered while forecasting the market size of turbochargers. Rising demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and performance vehicles is considered in estimation of the automotive turbocharger market.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global automotive turbocharger market. The major share of the market is held by a few key players, and the rest is fragmented among medium-scale manufacturers. Major players operating in the market include Honeywell International Inc., IHI Corporation, MAHLE GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, BorgWarner Inc., Delphi Technologies, Cummins Inc., Eaton, Continental AG, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., and Cardone Industries. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. The automotive turbocharger market is primarily driven by the trend of engine downsizing among automotive manufacturers without compromising the power output of the vehicle.

The report provides the estimated market size for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size has been provided in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (million units). Market figures have been estimated based on engine, operation, technology, sales channel, vehicle, and region. Size and forecast for each major segment have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.

In-depth interviews and discussions were conducted with a number of key industry participants and opinion from leaders to compile the research report. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be highly reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, Food and Hatchback Organization (FAO), Automotive Research Association of India, Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions and telephonic interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across regions. Primary interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The global automotive turbocharger market has been segmented as follows:

Global Automotive Turbocharger Market, by Engine

Gasoline Engine

Diesel Engine

Global Automotive Turbocharger Market, by Operation

Conventional Turbocharger

e-turbocharger

Global Automotive Turbocharger Market, by Technology

Twin Turbo

VGT/ VNT

Wastegate

Global Automotive Turbocharger Market, by Vehicle

Hatchback

Sedan

Utility Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Off-road Vehicle

Global Automotive Turbocharger Market, by Sales Channel

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

Aftermarket

Global Automotive Turbocharger Market, by Region/Country/Sub-region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



