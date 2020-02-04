Nebulizers Market to Expand at a Healthy CAGR of XX% Between and 2013 – 2019

Top Stories

competitive landscape and company profiles of the market. Competitive landscape provides the market share of major players in the industry for the year 2012. Some of the significant players in this market include Sonova Holding AG, William Demant Holding A/S, Invacare Corporation, Sunrise Medical LLC, GN ReSound Group and Ai Squared. These market players have been profiled on the basis of attributes such as company overview, strategies adopted by the market leaders to ensure growth, sustainability, financial overview and recent developments.

 
The global elderly and disabled assistive devices market have been segmented as below:
Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market, by Types
  • Medical Mobility Aids and Ambulatory Devices 
    • Wheelchairs
    • Mobility Scooters
    • Cranes and Crutches
    • Walkers and Rollators
    • Transfer Lifts
    • Door Openers
    • Others (Cushions, Pillow and Back Support)
  • Medical Furniture and Bathroom Safety Products;
    • Medical Beds
    • Commodes & Showers Chairs
    • Ostomy Products
    • Bars and Railings
    • Others (Bath lifts and Pool Lifts)
    • Hearing Aids
      • Receiver-in-the-Ear (RITE) Aids
      • Behind-the-Ear (BTE) Aids
      • In-the–Ear (ITE) Aids
      • Canal Hearing Aids
      • Bone Anchored Hearing Aids (BAHA)
      • Cochlear Implants
      • Vision and Reading Aids
        • Video Magnifiers
        • Braille Translators
        • Reading Machines
        • Others (Books and Kitchen Appliances)
      Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market, by Geography
      • North America
      • Europe
      • Asia-Pacific
      • Rest of the World (RoW)

