Needle Coke market set to witness solid growth through forecast period2017 – 2025

Global Needle Coke Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

Competitive Landscape

The global needle coke market is seeing developments happening that are shaping the competitive landscape. Some of the most prominent developments are outlined below. More detailed glimpse can be had in the upcoming report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) on the global motion sickness drugs market.

The global needle coke market is fragmented owing to a large number of players flanking the market landscape. Key names in the global needle coke market are Phillips 66; Asbury Carbon Inc.; Seadrift Coke L.P.; Sumitomo Chemical Company; Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.; JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corp.; and Indian Oil Corporation., among others. Most players, in their endeavour to stay ahead of their competition, invest heavily in research and development (R&D), The focus right now for most is to develop the product using streams of low-value hydrocarbon that are heavier.

Global Needle Coke Market: Key trends and driver

The global needle coke market is on an upward growth curve owing to various trends and drivers, prominent among which are spelled out below.

Demand for hybrid electric vehicles, or HEV, and Battery Electric Vehicles, or BEV, is rising for multiple reasons. One, as global warming is rising, governments are promoting use of these. Besides, as use of non-renewables sees a declining acceptance rate and reserves, the move to these electric vehicles is only natural and logical. It will help reduce carbon footprint as well as increase demand in the global needle coke market, as it is a primary raw material in manufacturing of graphite electrode, propelling it onto a high growth trajectory over the forecast period.

Expansion in production of steel, particularly in developed nations is also contributing to growth in the global needle coke market. This is particularly the case of North America and Europe.

Global Needle Coke Market: Regional Analysis

Growth of a number of end use industries in the North American region along with improvement in the economies is improving the growth stats of steel production. Electric arc furnace (EAF) and other such technologies are also contributing to the growth of the global needle coke market by setting off the growth of mini mills which are significant in economies like that of the United States, where it accounts for 60% of domestic production.

However, it may be worth noting here that one of the most lucrative regions, growth wise, will be the Asia Pacific (APAC) and it will create opportunities that are worth the last buck, ready to be tapped into. The growth in the region will be attributable to government support towards reviving and promoting manufacturing.

Middle-east will also contribute significantly.

The report is segmented as presented below:

Grade

Super-premium

Premium-grade

Intermediate-grade

Application

Electrode

Silicon metals & ferroalloys

Carbon black

Rubber compounds

