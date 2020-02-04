Non-opioid Pain Treatment Market Condition 2025: Key Players, Trends, Drivers, Challenges & Forecast

This report presents the worldwide Non-opioid Pain Treatment market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Top Companies in the Global Non-opioid Pain Treatment Market:

Report Scope:

This BCC Research report is designed to be a helpful business tool that will provide a thorough evaluation of the markets for pain management. The geographical scope of this study is global. This study addresses acute versus chronic pain, treatments and regulatory issues facing healthcare workers. Also provided is detailed information based on product categories, use of products, forecasts and competitive analyses.

The report identifies five general product segments for Non-opioid treatment of pain –

– Medical cannabis treatments.

– Capsaicin-derived treatments.

– Menthol-containing treatments.

– Omega 3 fatty acid-containing treatments.

– Botulinum toxins.

Within the segment several sub-segments are discussed as they pertain to each product segment; diseases or disorders are the basis for these sub-segments, including –

– Arthritis.

– Cancerbrain, breast, colorectal, leukemia/lymphoma, melanoma, prostate, others.

– Dental.

– Epilepsy.

– Fibromyalgia.

– Migraine.

– Multiple sclerosis.

– Surgical.

A regional analysis of these product segments is also provided, including the specific countries listed below and including countries not listed as a rest of the world market.

– Argentina.

– Australia/New Zealand.

– Brazil.

– Canada.

– China.

– France.

– Germany.

– Italy.

– Japan.

– Mexico.

– Russia.

– Spain.

– United Kingdom.

– United States.

Each market segment provides detailed information based on product categories, product use, current market value and forecasts.

Not covered in the report are drugs or devices that are considered conventional in professional treatment guidelines that are due to either controversial issues such as those with medical cannabis or those that are not commonly prescribed or recommended due to a lack of clinical data, education or other factors.

Report Includes:

– 44 data tables and 19 additional tables

– An overview of the global market for Non-opioid pain treatments

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018 and 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

– Description of products included in this market, and a detailed analysis of the markets and market opportunities

– Information on significant products categories, issues and trends, market influences, regulatory issues and other information affecting the pain management industry

– Briefing about major drivers and regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry

– Comprehensive profiles of major vendors in the market, including Allergan PLC, Canopy Growth Corp., Medical Marijuana Inc., Panag Pharma Inc., and Tilray”

