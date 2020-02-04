Oryzenin Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report2018 – 2028

Global Oryzenin Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

Aided with a team of 300+ analysts, TMRR serves each and every requirement of the clients while preparing market reports. With digital intelligence solutions, we offer actionable insights to our customers that help them in overcoming market challenges. Our dedicated team of professionals perform an extensive survey for gathering accurate information associated with the market.

The Oryzenin market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Oryzenin are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Oryzenin market.

TMRR, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the global Oryzenin market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=2210&source=atm

After reading the Oryzenin market report, readers can

Get hints about various agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Oryzenin market players.

Outline prominent regions holding significant share in the global Oryzenin market along with the key countries.

Investigate a comparative study between leading and emerging Oryzenin market vendors.

Comprehensive evaluation on the changing pattern of consumers across various regions.

Important trends affecting the adoption pattern of Oryzenin in various industries.

In this Oryzenin market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=2210&source=atm

On the basis of product type, the global Oryzenin market report covers the key segments, such as

Drivers and Restraints

As the incidence of gluten sensitivity, irritable bowel syndrome, and other gastrointestinal diseases increases, the global demand for oryzenin is expected to increase. Findings of research studies reveal that in Europe, higher incidence of celiac disease occurs in Italy, Sweden, and Ireland. According to the National Foundation for Celiac Awareness, rice flour makes for an excellent gluten-free alternative to wheat flour for people suffering from celiac disease. The paramount health consciousness among the global population pertaining to dietary source and gluten content has also been propelling demand for oryzenin. Moreover, greater demand for organic rice protein from athletics and in the sports industry can accelerate market expansion.

The switch from animal-based protein to plant-based protein, extensive R&D activities, growing acknowledgement of the benefits conferred by natural food ingredients, increasing demand for brown rice, and the rising popularity of vegan diets have been driving the global market for oryzenin.

Global Oryzenin Market: Market Potential

The global oryzenin market is characterized by a number of product launches, mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and partnerships. For instance in March 2017, RiceBran Technologies announced its strategic collaboration with Alothon Group, LLC.

Product approvals are also being granted by regulatory agencies. For instance, in July 2016, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) awarded the premier GRAS classification for rice protein to Axiom Foods. The new organic brown rice protein ingredient, Oryzatein, introduced by this firm promises widespread adoption. Prior to the approval, it underwent numerous studies to compare the maintenance ability and muscle-building properties of animal-based protein as against that of plant-based rice protein. The results of this study are a historical landmark in the field. Surprisingly, rice protein exhibits no lower muscle-building properties and maintenance ability than animal-based protein.

Moreover, the encouragement of healthier, eco- friendly plant-based food is being promoted by several entities. For instance, General Mills invested in initiatives such as those by Beyond Meat, a pioneering producer of plant-based meat products in October 2016.

Global Oryzenin Market: Regional Outlook

By geography, the global oryzenin market can be segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to exhibit great demand over the forecast period, thanks to the growing demand originating from the sports and athletics segment. The European countries are likely to register increasing growth on account of the rising number of people suffering from gluten intolerance and celiac disease. Asia Pacific also holds significant opportunities, thanks to the rising health awareness among individuals. The increasing incidence of celiac and non-celiac gluten intolerance has also been responsible for the growth of the oryzenin market in the region.

Global Oryzenin Market: Competitive Analysis

RiceBran Technologies, Axiom Foods, Inc., BENEO GmbH, Green Labs LLC, AIDP Inc., Kerry Group plc, Golden Grain Group Limited, and Ribius, Inc. are some of the prominent players operating in the global oryzenin market.

Customize This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=CR&rep_id=2210&source=atm

The Oryzenin market research addresses the following queries:

Why end user remains the top consumer of Oryzenin in region? Which segment does the consumers highly prefer? How will the global Oryzenin market look like by the end of the forecast period? What product type are the Oryzenin players using to get an edge over their rivals? What are the restraints affecting the growth of the global Oryzenin market?

The market study depicts an extensive analysis of all the players running in the Oryzenin market report based on distribution channels, local network, innovative launches, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Further, the market strategies, and mergers & acquisitions associated with the players are enclosed in the Oryzenin market report.