Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Growth in Technological Innovation, Competitive Landscape Mapping the Trends and Outlook



This XploreMR (XMR) report examines the global pharmaceutical excipients market for the period 2017-2021. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights into the developments in the pharmaceutical excipients market that are significantly transforming global businesses and enterprises.

Report Inclusions

The pharmaceutical excipients market report begins with an overview of the pharmaceutical excipients process and analysis about why excipients are needed in the manufacturing of drugs. This section includes identifying the key functions of excipients and the respective considerations in each segment for appropriate sizing of the market. The following section underlines factors influencing the growth of the pharmaceutical excipients market currently, along with details of the key trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and an analysis of impacts expected to be created by each of the drivers and restraints over the forecast period. Impact analysis of the key regional growth drivers and restraints have been assessed based on a weighted average factor model along with key region-specific trends. This has been included in the pharmaceutical excipients market report to better equip clients with information and hidden insights. At the end of the report, XploreMR has provided an exclusive section on key strategic considerations for a new entrant planning to enter the pharmaceutical excipient in near term. The section highlights key requirements, which should be used to assess the quality of excipients produced, to better capture higher market share and emerge sustainably profitable over the long term.

The global pharmaceutical excipients market is analyzed by chemistry type (i.e. source of origin), segmented into plant-based, animal-based, mineral-based and synthetically derived excipients. Based on functionality, the market has been segmented into binders (binders, coatings and fillers), glidents, diluents, disintegrants and others (solvents, co-solvents, anti-microbial agents, lubricants, colorants, emulsifiers, and humectants). By application type, the market has been segmented into oral, topical, parenteral formulations and others, which include suppositories, intra-muscular, ophthalmic preparations in terms of value, over the forecast period. A detailed analysis of every segment in terms of market size, Y-o-Y growth rate, absolute dollar opportunity, market attractive index, and BPS analysis has been provided along with appropriate rationale.

The next section of the report highlights the growth trends witnessed in the pharmaceutical excipients market, by region. It provides a market outlook for 2017-2021 and sets the forecast within the context of the pharmaceutical excipients market. The study discusses key regional trends contributing to the growth of the pharmaceutical excipients market worldwide, as well as analyses the extent to which the corresponding drivers are influencing this market in each region currently. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the MEA.

Analysis by chemistry type, application type, functionalities and regions helps in evaluating the present scenario and growth prospects of the pharmaceutical excipients market for the period 2017 – 2021. We have considered 2016 as the base year and provided data for the forecast period.

Research Methodology

To ascertain the pharmaceutical excipients market size, we have also considered key quality assessment parameters that should be considered while judging the quality and grading of excipients. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated, by value, across the pharmaceutical excipients market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the pharmaceutical excipients market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of the three different types of analysis, based on the supply side, downstream industry demand, and the economic envelope.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyze based on key parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth rates, to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities in the pharmaceutical excipients market.

The pharmaceutical excipients segments have been analyzed in terms of the Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand individual segment’s relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of various key trends in the pharmaceutical excipients market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective, in the pharmaceutical excipients market.

To understand key growth areas of pharmaceutical excipients in the near future, This Market Study developed the pharmaceutical excipients market’s ‘Attractiveness Index’, which has been represented by for all four categories, chemistry type, application type, functionalities and regions. The resulting index is expected to help providers identify real market opportunities.

Competition Landscape

In the final section of the report, information related to the pharmaceutical excipients ‘Strategic Recommendation’ is included to provide report companies with insights required while entering a specific segment or a country to strengthen their revenue footprints in the pharmaceutical excipients market and to differentiate themselves. Key categories of providers covered in the report are pharmaceutical excipients manufacturers. Detailed company profiles have been primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a key market segment in the pharmaceutical excipients value chain and the potential players with respect to the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on the in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the pharmaceutical excipients marketplace. Detailed profiles of the providers also include company-specific long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the pharmaceutical excipients market.

Market Taxonomy

By Chemistry Type Plant-based excipients Animal-based excipients Mineral-based excipients Synthetic excipients

By Application Type Oral Formulation Topical Formulation Parenteral Formulation Others

By Functionality Binders Glidents Diluents Disintegrants Others

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa

