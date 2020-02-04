Single Sign-on Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2028

In 2019, the market size of Single Sign-on Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Single Sign-on.

This report studies the global market size of Single Sign-on, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Single Sign-on Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Single Sign-on history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global Single Sign-on market, the following companies are covered:

Drivers and Restraints

The ability of SSO to manage multiple applications at the same time, from different or same domains, which eventually is helping several organizations to increase their productivity, is the primary driver for this market. In the IT department, single sign-on handles the management of security policies and eliminates repeatability. With SSO integrated authentication devices such as biometric and smart cards, the cost of IT administration and support has decreased considerably, and thereby is experiencing extended demand.

The type segment of enterprise single sign-on currently has the maximum demand, which can be attributed to high security-levels offered within the organization for both external and internal applications. The end-use industry segment of education, communications media and services leads the demand in the market, owing to the trend of digital education and the surge of social media.

Global Single Sign-on Market: Regional Outlook

North America contributes most of the demand for single sign-on due to escalating implementation of single sign-on solutions across various industries the in developed countries of the U.S. and Canada. The region of Asia Pacific too is projected for a healthy growth rate, with most of the demand coming from the emerging economies of India, China, Australia, and Japan.

Companies mentioned in the research report

IBM Corporation, Dell Software, NetIQ Corporation, CA Technologies, Oracle Corporation, OneLogin, Inc., Ping Identity Corporation, and OKTA Inc. are some of the prominent players in the global single sign-on market. IBM leads in the field of security, governance, and compliance solutions and maintains its stronghold over the market via strategic partnerships, collaborations, and new product launches. In the recent times, IBM has acquired CrossIdeas and Lighthouse Security Group in order to increase their client base. On the other hand, CA Technologies has a significant position in the market with its CA Identity Suite and cloud IDaaS solution.

