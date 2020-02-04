Single-use Bioprocessing Systems to Reap Excessive Revenues by 2019-2025

Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Single-use Bioprocessing Systems industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Single-use Bioprocessing Systems manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Single-use Bioprocessing Systems market covering all important parameters.

companies profiled in the report include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA (Merck Millipore), Danaher Corporation (Pall Corporation), Sartorius AG, Eppendorf AG, GE Healthcare, PBS Biotech, Inc., Meissner Filtration Products, Finesse Solutions, Sentinel Process Solutions, and Saint-Gobain.

The global single-use bioprocessing systems market has been segmented as follows:

Global Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market, by Product

Bioreactors & Fermenters

Mixers

Bags

Bioprocess Containers

Filtration Devices

Tubing

Sampling Systems

Connectors & Clamps

Probes & Sensors

Global Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market, by End-user

Pharmaceutical

Biotechnology

CRO & CMO

Academic & Research Institutes

Global Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market, by Application

Monoclonal Antibody Production

Vaccine Production

Plant Cell Cultivation

Patient Specific Cell Therapies

Others (production of enzymes, growth factors, etc.)

Global Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



