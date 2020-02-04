Smart Logistics Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2018 – 2028

Study on the Smart Logistics Market
The market study on the Smart Logistics Market published by PMR highlights the essential parameters that are expected to shape the growth of the Smart Logistics Market in the upcoming years. The report maps the trajectory of the Smart Logistics Market by taking into account historical data for the forecast period 2018 – 2028.
The presented study evaluates the different factors that are likely to influence the dynamics of the Smart Logistics Market including the current trends and recent developments on the technological front. In addition, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Smart Logistics Market during the assessment period are assessed in detail.
Critical insights enclosed in the report:
- Country-wise assessment of the Smart Logistics Market
- Underlying opportunities for emerging players in the Smart Logistics Market
- Y-o-Y growth projection of the different segments and sub-segments of the Smart Logistics Market
- SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a clear understanding of the various companies in the Smart Logistics Market
- Key strategies, product line, and market position of the established players in the Smart Logistics Market
The report aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the Smart Logistics Market:
- Which product is expected to witness the highest adoption rate across various geographies?
- What are the organic and inorganic strategies adopted by market players in the Smart Logistics Market?
- What are the current trends that are impacting the growth of the Smart Logistics Market?
- Who are the leading companies operating in the Smart Logistics Market?
- What are the marketing strategies adopted by key players to improve their sales and standing in the market?
Key Players
Examples of some of the key players operating in the smart logistics market are AT&T Intellectual Property, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, SAP SE, Cisco Systems, Oracle Corporation, Freightgate Inc., Arkessa, Bosch Connected Devices and Solutions GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., and Orbcomm Inc., among others.
Many players (manufacturers and vendors offering Smart Logistics solutions) are focusing on expanding their presence in the market by collaborating with various tier-1 companies. For instance, in May 2018, AT&T partnered with Honeywell International Inc., for delivering Internet of Things (IoT) technology to aircraft and freight solutions in countries across the globe, especially in the U.S., Latin America, Canada, Asia Pacific and Europe.
Smart Logistics Market: Regional Overview
By geography, the smart logistics market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, SEA and others in Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the global smart logistics market during the forecast period, owing to maximum adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT, Big Data etc., required for enabling a connected environment and smart logistics, in the region. Asia Pacific (including Japan and China) and Europe are expected to follow North America in the global smart logistics market. China is, however, expected to exhibit high growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing economic growth, internet penetration, and demand for advanced smart and connected devices. Besides, Latin America and MEA are also expected to witness a considerable growth in the global smart logistics market during the forecast period.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Global Smart Logistics Market segments
- Global Smart Logistics Market dynamics
- Historical actual market size, 2012 – 2016
- Global Smart Logistics Market size & forecast 2017 to 2027
- Supply & demand value chain for Smart Logistics Market
- Global Smart Logistics Market current trends/issues/challenges
- Competition & companies involved in Smart Logistics Market
- Smart Logistics Technology
- Value Chain of Smart Logistics Market
- Global Smart Logistics Market drivers and restraints
Regional analysis for global Smart Logistics market includes
- North America Smart Logistics Market
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America Smart Logistics Market
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe Smart Logistics Market
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Nordic
- Benelux
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe Smart Logistics Market
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- SEA and other Asia Pacific countries Smart Logistics Market
- India
- Indonesia
- Oceania
- Singapore
- Philippines
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Rest of SEA and other Asia Pacific countries
- Japan Smart Logistics Market
- China Smart Logistics Market
- Middle East and Africa Smart Logistics Market
- GCC Countries
- Turkey
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective towards market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
