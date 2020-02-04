Sodium Propionate Market Analysis and Forecast Study for2018 – 2028

Global Sodium Propionate Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Sodium Propionate industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Sodium Propionate as well as some small players.

Drivers and Trends

The key driver for the global sodium propionate market is its use as a preservative and a food additive in bakery products. Sodium propionate is used in the food industry in order to enhance the color, flavor, texture, and shelf life of products, which imparts important aesthetic values and finds favor with several manufacturers, despite its lack of nutritional value. The growing food industry and the growth in the fast-food industry due to the increasingly hectic urban lifestyles is likely to continue driving the global sodium propionate market in various region over the next few years.

Additionally, the increasing number of restaurants, cafes and eateries in the world, coupled with the changing lifestyle of the people of preferring to eat ready foods rather than cooking at home, is likely to drive the global sodium propionate market in the near future. The growth in the number of bakeries and patisseries is also likely to drive this market.

Global Sodium Propionate Market: Geographical Analysis

The key regions of the global sodium propionate market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world. The demand for sodium propionate in North America has been exceptionally high owing to the changing lifestyle of people, the tremendous growth in the food industry and the increasing number of patisseries in the region. Europe follows North America in terms of demand for sodium propionate, due to the growing food industry, especially in Italy and Spain.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the swift in terms of growing demands in the global sodium propionate market. Various authorizations are currently present in China for the use of sodium propionate. However owing to the changing lifestyle of people in the Asia Pacific region and the growing disposable income of consumers in emerging countries especially in India and China is expected to boost the market for sodium propionate in the near future. Moreover, the rapidly growing bakery and food industry is likely to boost the sodium propionate market during the forecast period.

Global Sodium Propionate Market: Companies Mentioned in the Report

The key companies in the global sodium propionate market so far have included Dow Chemicals Company, Arkema SA, BASF AG, Imperial Chemical Industry, and Elementis PLC.

