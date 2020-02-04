TCD Alcohol DM Market: Soaring Demand Assures Motivated Revenue Share During 2017 – 2025

TCD Alcohol DM Market Insights 2019, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global TCD Alcohol DM industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the TCD Alcohol DM manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2019-2025 global TCD Alcohol DM market covering all important parameters.

Key Trends

The global demand for TCD alcohol DM will be chiefly driven by the rising usage of UV curing adhesives in the flexible packaging industry and the increased preference to the environment-friendly UV curing inks over petrochemical-based products. The thriving market for flexography owing to rising investment in product marketing and branding activities will provide a significant boost to the overall global consumption of UV curing inks in the next few years, subsequently driving the market for TCD alcohol DM. The heightened demand for flexible packaging owing to the thriving logistics and e-commerce industries will also provide a huge thrust to the global TCD alcohol DM consumption.

Global TCD Alcohol DM Market: Market Potential

Of the key areas of application of TCG alcohol DM, the segment of UV curing coatings is expected to contribute the dominant share of revenue to the global market in the next few years. The significant rise in demand for portable, innovative, and sophisticated electronic devices is key to the heightened demand for UV curable coatings in the global market. The segment is also expected to exhibit growth at a significant pace in the next few years, retaining dominance.

Another segment expected to generate promising growth opportunities for the TCD alcohol DM market is the segment of UV inkjet inks. Although the rising popularity of digital media threatens to sabotage the growth potential of the printing industry, certain sectors such as education, publishing, and advertising will continue to drive the demand for UV curable inkjet inks in the future as well.

Global TCD Alcohol DM Market: Geographical Overview

From a geographical perspective, the global TCD alcohol DM market gains the dominant share in its revenue from the Asia Pacific market, chiefly owing to the steady growth observed in key end-use segments in the region in the past few years. The high population of school goers in countries such as India and China will lead to an increased demand for printed books, driving the heightened demand for UV inkjet inks over the next few years. The region is also expected to remain the most significant market for TCD alcohol DM over the forecast period. Europe will also remain one of the key markets for TCD alcohol DM owing to the high demand for optoelectronics from the region’s affluent population.

Global TCD Alcohol DM Market: Competitive Dynamics

The global TCD alcohol DM market features a monopolistic vendor landscape, with the company Oxea Corporation being the sole patent holder and manufacturer in the market. As such, the market has negligible scope of forward integration from raw material manufacturers to produce the material as well as a negligible threat of backward integration from buyers. Although this scenario has restricted new vendors from foraying into the market, the situation could change after the patent is expired, which is expected to happen by the end of the report’s forecast period. As a number of companies will start manufacturing TCD alcohol DM post that, the competitive scenario of the market is expected to significantly change.

