Vinyl Mastic Tape Market to Register Steady Growth During 2019 – 2025

Market: Segmentation

The vinyl mastic tape market is classified on the basis of width and end use.

On the basis of width, the global vinyl mastic tape market is segmented as follows:

<60 mm

60 – 120 mm

120 – 180 mm

>180 mm

On the basis of end use, the global vinyl mastic tape market is segmented as follows:

Automotive

Aerospace

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Other Industrial

Global Vinyl Mastic Tape Market: Key Players and Trends

Some of the leading manufacturers in the global vinyl mastic tape market are Plymouth Rubber Europa S.A., Shenzhen Cotran New Material Co.,Ltd. and The 3M Company. The 3M Company is offering vinyl mastic tape that offers 200% elongation, and is also applicable at temperatures ranging from 0°F to 100°F, without loss of its physical or electrical properties.

Global Vinyl Mastic Tape Market: Regional Outlook

China is the top importing country of polyvinyl chloride resin, which is expected to expand the global vinyl mastic tape market in the coming years. The East Asia region is expected to create high incremental opportunity during the forecast period, owing to growth of the industrial packaging market. Manufacturers in the industry are looking to invests in the Middle East & Africa region, which is expected to increase the demand for vinyl mastic tape during the forecast period. The vinyl masking tape market is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period in GCC countries, owing to increasing demand from the industrial sector.

The vinyl mastic tape market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with vinyl mastic tape market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

