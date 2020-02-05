Agriculture Drone Market : Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players (2019-2025)

The global Agriculture Drone market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Agriculture Drone market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Agriculture Drone market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Agriculture Drone market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Agriculture Drone market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Market: Segmentation

The report segments the market on the basis of type, and application. The type segment includes fixed-wing, multi-rotor and hybrid UAVs. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as spraying, crop scouting, field mapping and others. The others segment include crop monitoring, variable rate, yield monitoring among others. The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global agriculture drone market, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels.

Global Agriculture Drone Market: Scope of the Report

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of global agriculture drone market, positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the market. The comprehensive agriculture drone market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting agriculture drone market growth.

This report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the agriculture drone market, growth trend of each segment and companies’ strategies that helps them to efficiently compete in the market. Also, the report provides insights related to trends and their impact on the market. Furthermore, Porter’s Five Forces analysis explains the five forces namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrant, threat of substitute and degree of competition in the agriculture drone market. This report also provides the comprehensive value chain analysis for the agriculture drone market. It explains the various participants including raw material suppliers, manufacturers and distribution channel of the value chain operating in the market.

Agribotix LLC, Delair Technologies Inc., Honeycomb Corporation, Precision Hawk, Drone AG, Ag Eagle Aerial Systems, Parrot SA, Aerovironment Inc., DJI Innovate, Yamaha Corporation, Sentera LLC. Ideaforge India Private Ltd, are of the major players operating in the agriculture drone market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

Global Agriculture Drone Market, By Type

Fixed-Wing

Multi-Rotor

Hybrid

Global Agriculture Drone Market, By Application

Spaying

Field Mapping

Crop Scouting

Others

Global Agriculture Drone Market, By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France Germany U.K Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Japan China Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Each market player encompassed in the Agriculture Drone market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Agriculture Drone market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

