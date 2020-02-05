Analytics Markets Market boosting the growth Worldwide: Market dynamics and trends, efficiencies Forecast 2022

The ‘Analytics Markets Market’ research report added by Market Study Report, LLC, provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.

Report Scope:

The scope of the report includes, a general outlook of the analytics industry, with the scope limited to reports published by BCC Research during the year 2016, 2017 and 2018. This report covers only advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and cognitive computing technologies. The advanced analytics market covers the following solutions: software tools, integrated hardware appliances, and services. The advanced analytics market comprises applications for the following industries: banking and financial services, telecommunications and IT, healthcare, government and defense, transportation and logistics, and consumer goods and retail.

The AI market covers machine learning, deep learning, and expert systems as these are direct derivatives of analytics. Cognitive computing market in this report covers machine learning and expert systems. Technology coverage in this report includes only those technologies that are a derivative of analytics.

Estimated values used are based on manufacturers total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation. The scope is limited to the recent studies published by BCC Research and is thus not exhaustive.

Report Includes:

– 26 data tables

– A brief outlook of the global advanced analytics market

– Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2018, estimates of 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

– Characterization and quantification of the market potential for advanced analytics comprising artificial intelligence and cognitive computing, by major computing techniques, solutions, industry applications

– Assessment of key trends related to technology, industry, and regional factors that shape and influence the overall analytics industry

– Discussion of opportunities and innovation-driven analytics market highlights, as well as the major regions involved in such developments

– Company profiles of major global players within the analytics industry, including Amazon Inc., BigML Inc., Cisco, Deloitte and Microsoft Corp.”

