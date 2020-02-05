Anti-Riot Equipment Market: Introduction

A riot is an organized or an unorganized sudden civil disturbance or uncontrolled form of protest induced by a group of violent civilians in the public for various reasons. The consequences of an uncontrolled riot often leads to mass robbery, vandalism, loss of life, arson, civil unrest and economic imbalance. The participants involved in the riot usually grow in number rapidly as the deployment of insufficiently equipped police forces to minimize the commotion usually fails. Hence, law enforcement officers and riot control personnel equipped with anti-riot equipment are deployed to restrain the fractious civilians and bring order in public places. Since, unruly civilians use various forms of primitive projectile weaponry such as bottles and bricks to cause damage, riot control personnel are equipped with special anti-riot equipment and body armour in an effort to bring down the proceedings in a controlled and systematic manner. A riot or mass protest is commonly chaotic in nature as innocent civilians get entangled in the commotion which leads to the use of non-lethal equipment only. In rare cases of severity, even lethal equipment is sometimes used.

Anti-Riot Equipment Market: Dynamics

The market of anti-riot equipment is driven by the need of modernizing a riot control personnel. Early riot personnel were provided basic equipment to subdue the riot, whilst the personnel of today is provided with full body armour, non-lethal offensive equipment, shields and riot control vehicles to help in effectively minimizing chaos. Numerous governments across the world have progressively stabilized the percentage allocated for military and homeland security spending from the yearly budget paving a way for the improvement of anti-riot equipment market in the upcoming years. Rise in tensions in the borders of the neighbouring countries, increase in the number of protests and rallies around the world owing to unemployment, inflation and other problems affecting the common civilians, communal tensions between two groups of people and other violent public demonstrations are to positively affect the growth of the anti-riot equipment market. Other than its specific use in controlling riots and protests, anti-riot equipment is also used in specific operations such as sting and undercover operations aiding the market to grow significantly. Other than its usage by the law enforcement officers and riot control personnel, some of the non-lethal and basic anti-riot equipment such as pepper spray can be purchased and used in emergency situations such as for self-defence by the public with a proper license, further augmenting the growth of the market.

Anti-Riot Equipment Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Product Type, Anti-Riot Equipment Market can be segmented as:

Defensive Equipment and Weapons

Offensive Weapons

On the basis of Technology, the market can be segmented as:

Chemical Based

Non-Lethal Projectiles

Electromagnetic

Others (Protective Equipment etc.)

On the basis of End Users, the market can be segmented as:

Peacekeeping Personnel

Police Forces

Armed Forces

Private Security

Others (Special Forces etc.)

Anti-Riot Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

The Global Anti-Riot Equipment market can be segmented into seven geographical regions such as Asia Pacific excluding Japan, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East & Africa. Yearly revenue generated from the sales of anti-riot equipment is likely to improve slightly in the North America region especially in the U.S. owing to occurrences of gun massacres, protests and rallies surrounding presidential elections. Heightened tensions and frequent insurgencies in the Middle East & Africa region especially in countries such as Syria, Jordan, Iran, Iraq and African countries is likely to improve the sales of anti-riot equipment thereby growing the market. The Chinese military comprises of larger number of personnel, making it one of the largest armed forces, which will also attribute to the growth of the anti-riot equipment market.

Anti-Riot Equipment Market: Participants

Examples of some of the participants identified in the Anti-Riot Equipment market are,

