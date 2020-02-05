Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Scope Analysis 2019-2027

In 2018, the market size of Assisted Reproductive Technology Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Competitive Dynamics

Geographically, the global assisted reproductive technology market has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, Russia, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, India, China, Australia & New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

The report also profiles major players in the global assisted reproductive technology market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report includes Merck KGaA, CooperSurgical, Inc., Irvine Scientific, Vitrolife AB, Hamilton Thorne, Inc., Nidacon International AB, Laboratoire CCD, Planer PLC, Esco Micro Pte. Ltd. (Esco Group), Nikon Corporation and others

The Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market is segmented as given below:

Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market, by Technology

In Vitro Fertilization Intra-cytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD)

Artificial Insemination Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) Intracervical Insemination (ICI) Others

Surrogacy

Others

Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market, by Procedure

Frozen Donor

Frozen Non Donor

Fresh Donor

Fresh Non Donor

Embryo Banking

Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market, by End User

Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

Others

Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market, by Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany U.K. Russia Italy France Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan India China Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Assisted Reproductive Technology product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Assisted Reproductive Technology , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Assisted Reproductive Technology in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Assisted Reproductive Technology competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Assisted Reproductive Technology breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Assisted Reproductive Technology market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Assisted Reproductive Technology sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.