Automotive Airbag Market : Trends and Future Applications

Analysis of the Global Automotive Airbag Market

The presented global Automotive Airbag market report provides reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study throws light on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global Automotive Airbag market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the report, the value of the Automotive Airbag market was estimated to reach ~US$ XX in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Further, the study reveals that the market is set to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to a plethora of factors.

The market study aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the Automotive Airbag market:

How are market players modifying their business models to gain a competitive edge in the Automotive Airbag market? Which market players are leading in terms of the adoption of novel technologies? What are the top factors that are expected to boost the growth of the Automotive Airbag market? Which is the most impactful growth strategy adopted by market players? What are the factors that could potentially hamper the growth of the Automotive Airbag market over the forecast period?

The report splits the global Automotive Airbag market into different market segments such as:

Among all the vehicle types, the Passenger Cars segment is estimated to account for about 79% value share in the global automotive airbag market by 2027 end followed by the CV/LCV segment with about 16% value share. The Passenger Cars segment is anticipated to show a higher incremental value during the forecast period. Among all the vehicle type segments, the Passenger Cars segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period. This segment is anticipated to gain significant BPS during the 10 year period from 2017 to 2027. Nowadays, self-driving vehicles is the latest trend in the market. A steady rise in the demand for autonomous vehicles is leading to growth in demand for external airbags to protect pedestrians. With the continuous increase in fatality rates, there has been some serious research on driverless vehicles, owing to which there is a rise in demand for airbags. Advancements in automotive technology, increasing awareness among consumers, and rise in disposable income leads to rising demand for safety equipment such as airbags in vehicles. As a result, automobile manufacturers have started installing airbags in all types of vehicles. While initially only premium and luxury class vehicles came pre-installed with airbags, this growing consumer awareness pertaining to vehicle safety has resulted in all types of vehicles – premium, mid-range and low range – coming factory fitted with airbags.

Vital data enclosed in the report:

SWOT analysis of the leading market players in the Automotive Airbag market

Analysis of the most lucrative distribution channels for market players in different regions

Assessment of the key success factors impacting the growth of the Automotive Airbag market on the global scale

Regulatory policies that are likely to accelerate/hamper the market growth

Year-on-Year growth of each market segment and sub-segment

