Automotive Fuel Injectors Market Sales and Demand Forecast 2018 to 2028

Automotive Fuel Injectors Market from FMR’s perspective

In its new business intelligence study, FMR demonstrates the overall viewpoint of the Automotive Fuel Injectors Market, from its historical growth to future lookout. The report is scrutinized into several segments, with each segment explained on the basis of market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

The Automotive Fuel Injectors Market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the stipulated timeframe 2018 to 2028. Rising demand for Automotive Fuel Injectors among the consumers, increasing disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries are set to drive market growth.

Crucial findings of the report:

Important regions holding significant share in the Automotive Fuel Injectors Market along with the key countries

Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Automotive Fuel Injectors Market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas

Scrutinization of the competitive landscape into market and regional penetration, acquisitions, and agreements with SWOT analysis

Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Automotive Fuel Injectors Market players

Regulatory standards imposed on the application of Automotive Fuel Injectors

Queries addressed in the Automotive Fuel Injectors Market:

Why are several governments imposing restrictions on the application of Automotive Fuel Injectors ?

What proprietary technologies are the players using in the Automotive Fuel Injectors Market?

Which segment will lead the Automotive Fuel Injectors Market by 2029 by end use segment?

In terms of value and volume, which regions hold the largest share?

At what rate has the Automotive Fuel Injectors Market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018?

Competitive Landscape

The report on automotive fuel injectors market provides thorough analysis on major players involved in the distribution and manufacturing of automotive fuel injectors. The competitive landscape chapter in the automotive fuel injectors market report covers key aspects such as automotive fuel injectors product portfolio, SWOT analysis, key strategies, expansion plans and new developments. The automotive fuel injectors market report includes profiles of major players such as Delphi Technologies PLC, Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd., Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH.

Companies in the automotive fuel injectors market are focusing on new product development in a bid to offer high precision fuel flow. Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd. is developing advanced automotive fuel injectors using technologies that lessen carbon dioxide emissions alongside improving thermal efficiency of the engine. Apart from higher performance, Hitachi’s automotive fuel injectors also provide optimum drive control and precision fuel injection.

Recently, Robert Bosch GmbH has developed special dual-fuel automotive fuel injectors for gas operated engines. These automotive fuel injectors ensure efficient combustion and ignition of air/gas mixtures delivering higher performance and reducing nitrogen oxide emissions.

In 2018, Delphi Technologies PLC began pilot production of micro-valve automotive fuel injectors – the DFI 21 – that are well suited for heavy and medium duty diesel engines. The company’s new approach toward using closed loop control in automotive fuel injectors would offer life-time precision along with simplicity.

Additionally, LIFE – an organization in the European Union providing funding for research and innovation – has provided Delphi a major grant for starting pilot line for production of DI-CNG (Direct Injection Compressed Natural Gas) automotive fuel injectors for passenger cars. LIFE’s grant – LIFE13 ENV/LU/000460 – offers a contribution of around 43 percent from European Commission Directorate-General Environment against a total investment of US$ 10.1 million by Delphi Technologies PLC. The research project was initiated in June 2014 and concluded in May 2018.

Companies involved in automotive fuel injectors manufacturing are also focused on capacity expansion. For instance, Denso Corporation expanded is involved in developing an additional plant in Japan in a bid to diversify manufacturing lineup to cover powertrain components such as automotive fuel injectors. The new plant would be developing automotive fuel injectors for gasoline engines and fuel pumps. This expansion would further improve its ability to meet customer demand.

Keihin Corporation is also aiming to expand its production capacity and distribution network to offer advanced automotive fuel injectors. In June 2017, the company established the biggest supply system for electronic automotive fuel injectors.

Definition

Automotive fuel injectors are mechanical devices that are electronically controlled. Automotive fuel injectors inject an appropriate amount of fuel in the combustion chamber to create proper fuel-air mixture for optimum combustion. Three types of automotive fuel injectors are available, namely, port fuel automotive fuel injectors, gasoline direct automotive fuel injectors and diesel direct automotive fuel injectors.

About the Report

The report on automotive fuel injectors market is a comprehensive compilation of vital data and insights on demand and sales projections of automotive fuel injectors. Various aspects impacting the growth in sales of automotive fuel injectors are covered in the report. Moreover, the report provides complete analysis on key drivers, trends, opportunities and challenges that impact the overall automotive fuel injectors market’s growth. Analysis on past automotive fuel injectors market data, current automotive fuel injectors market assessment and forecasts on automotive fuel injectors sales are also covered in the report.

Market Structure

The report on automotive fuel injectors market covers detailed segmentation covering all angles of automotive fuel injectors. The automotive fuel injectors market has been segmented on the basis of type, by fuel type, by sales channel, by vehicle type and by region. By type, automotive fuel injectors are categorized into gasoline port fuel injectors, gasoline direct injectors and diesel direct injectors. By fuel type, automotive fuel injectors market is segmented into gasoline and diesel. By sales channel, automotive fuel injectors market is categorized into OEM and aftermarket. In vehicle type segment, analysis on sales of automotive fuel injectors across passenger cars (compact, midsize, premium, luxury and SUV) and commercial vehicles (LCV and HCV) is provided.

The automotive fuel injectors market is thoroughly assessed across key regions in the globe including North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Southeast Asia and other Asia Pacific countries, Middle East and Africa (MEA), China and Japan.

Additional Questions Answered

Apart from the above mentioned findings, the automotive fuel injectors market report also answers additional questions such as:

Which type of automotive fuel injectors are widely sold in the market?

Which is the most lucrative fuel type segment apropos to adoption of automotive fuel injectors?

Can aftermarket sales volume surpass those of OEMs in the automotive fuel injectors market?

Which is the most lucrative country with respect to adoption and sales of automotive fuel injectors?

Can sales of automotive fuel injectors in mid-size passenger cars surpass those in compact passenger cars in the future?

Research Methodology

The automotive fuel injectors market report is drafted using a unique research process that includes primary and secondary research methodologies. The data obtained from these processes is triangulated with the information gathered from external sources which facilitates higher accuracy of the researched data apropos to demand and sales of automotive fuel injectors.

