Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV) Market: Quantitative Analysis From 2019 To 2023 To Enable The Stakeholders To Capitalize On The Prevailing Market Opportunities

The global Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV) market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Kongsberg Maritime

OceanServer Technology

Teledyne Gavia

Bluefin Robotics

Atlas Elektronik

ISE Ltd

JAMSTEC

ECA SA

SAAB Group

Falmouth Scientific

Tianjin sublue

Tianjin Ostar

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Shallow AUV (depth up to 100 m)

Medium AUVs (depth up to 1000 m)

Large AUVs (depth more than 1000 m)

Segment by Application

Defense

Scientific Research

Commercial

Each market player encompassed in the Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV) market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV) market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

