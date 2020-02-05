Blow Moulding Machine Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2018-2026

The detailed market study published by FMR unravels the major trends that are currently influencing the growth of the Blow Moulding Machine Market. Further, the report inspects the various parameters that are expected to impact the current and future dynamics of the Blow Moulding Machine Market including the growth opportunities, challenges, and drivers across various regional markets.

The report reveals that the Blow Moulding Machine Market is slated to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period 2018-2026 and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The study indicates that the growing R&D investments, advances in technology, and growing adoption of the Blow Moulding Machine across the various end-use industries are expected to propel the growth of the Blow Moulding Machine Market during the assessment period 2018-2026.

How does the report add value to the readers?

Insights related to the growth prospects of the Blow Moulding Machine Market in various regions

Key winning strategies adopted by leading players in the Blow Moulding Machine Market

Influence of the environmental and governmental policies on the Blow Moulding Machine Market

Y-o-Y growth projection of the various segments and sub-segments of the Blow Moulding Machine Market

Value-chain, supply-demand, and consumption analysis of the Blow Moulding Machine across different geographies

The report clarifies the following uncertainties related to the Blow Moulding Machine Market

What is the major trend that can be observed in the current Blow Moulding Machine Market landscape?

Who are the most prominent companies in the Blow Moulding Machine Market?

How are market players expanding their presence in the Blow Moulding Machine Market?

What are the latest innovations within the Blow Moulding Machine Market sphere?

What is the most effective marketing strategy adopted by players in the Blow Moulding Machine Market?

Competitive Landscape

To capitalize on the growing demand for energy-efficient blow molding machines, Jomar Corporation, a leading player operating in the blow molding machine market, extended its IntelliDrive injection blow molding product range with the introduction of IntelliDrive 175 and IntelliDrive 135. The company claims the proprietary technology used in the machine enhances its efficiency substantially while limiting its carbon footprint. In addition, the company is providing value-added features such as screwdriver pressure monitoring and valve output to aid end-use industries in effective maintenance of the equipment.

Banking on the growing popularity of all-electric blow mold machines, R&B Plastics Machinery entered a strategic partnership with Sika, a Taiwan-based blow molding manufacturer, and Seecor, a technology company, for the production of all-electric, hydraulic, and hybrid blow molding machine. Under the partnership, Sika will manufacture the components required for the production of blow mold machines while Seecor will assist the company in streamlining the design.

Growing integration of robotic automation in the blow molding machine market witnessed another development after Proco Machinery launched the first-of-its-kind lay-flat tooling system which leverages robotic automation systems from Universal Robots to pack 270 bottles instead of 250.

Other leading players operating in the blow molding market include Parker Plastic Machinery Co. Ltd., Chia Ming Machinery Co., Ltd., Meccanoplastica, Jiangsu Victor Machinery Co. Ltd., British Plastics Federation, Jagmohan Pla-Mach Pvt. Ltd., Elegance industries, Zeel plast Machinery, Suma Plastic Machinery Co. Ltd., Taiwan Machine Sources, and the Meccanoplastica Group.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

