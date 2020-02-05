Chromatography Resins Market Analysis, Trends, Forecast, 2015 – 2021

Chromatography Resins Market from PMR’s perspective

In its new business intelligence study, PMR demonstrates the overall viewpoint of the Chromatography Resins Market, from its historical growth to future lookout. The report is scrutinized into several segments, with each segment explained on the basis of market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

The Chromatography Resins Market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the stipulated timeframe 2015 – 2021. Rising demand for Chromatography Resins among the consumers, increasing disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries are set to drive market growth.

key players in the chromatography resins market are Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., GE Healthcare Life Sciences, Tosoh Corporation, Merck KGaA, Life Technologies Corporation, Repligen Corporation, and Pall Corporationamong others.Lower prices with higher productivity and new innovative products had been the key strategies for the manufacturers to gain the competitive advantage in the market. Life Technologies is expected to unveil ‘POROS’ chromatography resins in Biopharmaceutical Development & Production Week Conference (BPD) to be held in California. Purolite International Ltd. announced its plans to develop bio-separation chromatography resins based on the agarose media. The new product line is likely to meet growing demand of the biomolecules market.