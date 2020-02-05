Citrus Aurantium Dulcis Seed Oil Market 2020 Global Market Top Key Players- EWG Skin Deep, SpecialChem, Premier Specialties, White Mandarin and more…

Citrus Aurantium Dulcis Seed Oil Market



Orange is a by-product in the juice industry. Approximately 40% of the oranges are processed for juice and oil, and 60% of the fruit is used as fresh fruit for consumption. Sweet oranges also are known as citrus aurantium dulcis. The various by-products of the fruit include Citrus aurantium dulcis Fruit Extract, Citrus aurantium dulcis fruit powder, citrus aurantium dulcis seed extract, citrus aurantium seed oil, citrus aurantium dulcis fruit water, citrus aurantium dulcis peel extract, citrus aurantium peel oil, and Hydrolyzed Citrus aurantium dulcis Fruit Extract are used mostly in various cosmetics and personal care products owing to its health benefits. These are majorly used in bath products, soaps and detergent, skin care products, cleansing products, hair care products, and fragrance products. Aurantium dulci’s seed oil is natural astringent with powerful antibacterial and toning properties.

Owing to the surging production of food across the globe which has led to the consequent increase in production of waste. There has been an increased resulted in interest in vegetable oils with bioactive compounds extracted from fruit seed. There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

Top Key Players Include

EWG Skin Deep

SpecialChem

Premier Specialties

White Mandarin

