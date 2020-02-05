Commercial and Industrial Robotics Market 2019 Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2025

The global Commercial and Industrial Robotics market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Commercial and Industrial Robotics market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Commercial and Industrial Robotics market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Commercial and Industrial Robotics across various industries.

The following manufacturers are covered:

FANUC(Japan)

KUKA(Germany)

ABB(Switzerland)

Yaskawa (Motoman)(Japan)

Nachi(Japan)

Kawasaki Robotics(Japan)

Comau(Italy)

EPSON Robots(Japan)

Staubli(Switzerland)

Omron Adept Technologies(US)

DENSO Robotics(Japan)

OTC Daihen(Japan)

Panasonic(Japan)

Toshiba(Japan)

Mitsubishi Electric(Japan)

Yamaha(Japan)

Universal Robots(Denmark)

Hyundai Robotics(Korea)

Robostar(Korea)

Star Seiki(Japan)

CLOOS(Germany)

IGM(Australia)

JEL Corporation(Japan)

Foxconn(Foxbot)(China)

Siasun(China)

Anhui EFORT Intelligent Equipment(China)

Estun Automation(China)

Guangzhou CNC Equipment(China)

STEP Electric Corporation

Codian Robotics(Netherlands)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Industrial Robotics

Commercial Robotics

Segment by Application

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Chemical, Rubber and Plastic

Metal and Machinery

Food, Beverages and Pharmaceuticals

Medical

Retail

Public utilities

Traffic field

