Commercial Fitness Equipment Market 2019: Global Industry Size, Share, Future Challenges, Revenue, Demand, Industry Growth and Top Players Analysis to 2026

Market: Dynamics

The commercial fitness equipment market is prognosticated to receive a telling boost in its growth due to factors such as increasing youth population, government initiatives promoting good health, increasing obese population, and escalating awareness about health and fitness. However, the high cost of commercial fitness equipment could suppress the growth of the market to some extent. Nonetheless, there could be opportunities prevailing on the back of rising disposable income of consumers in emerging regions, improving lifestyle, and growing interest in healthy living.

Global Commercial Fitness Equipment Market: Segmentation

The international commercial fitness equipment market is prophesied to be segregated according to product, end user, and distribution channel. On the basis of product segmentation, the market could be classified into treadmill, free weights, exercise cycles, elliptical machines, ab machines, and others. Amongst these, treadmill is anticipated to hold a king’s share in the market while reaching a valuation of US$1.0 bn by the completion of 2022. The annual absolute growth expected to be achieved by the treadmill segment could be larger than that attained by any other product in the category.

By end user, the international commercial fitness equipment market is envisaged to be cataloged into gym, university and school, community, sports center, and other end users. As per distribution channel, the market could see a classification into sports goods stores, specialty sports shops, online retailing, discount stores, departmental stores, and other outlets.

By region, the international commercial fitness equipment market is foreseen to be divided into Europe which could lead with its staggering share in the coming years. Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) could showcase a faster growth in the market, whereas Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) are projected to be among the slow-growing markets. North America and Latin America could also join these regions to contribute toward market growth.

Global Commercial Fitness Equipment Market: Competition

The worldwide commercial fitness equipment market could include prominent industry names such as Brunswick Corporation (Life Fitness), Technogym, Johnson Health Tech. Co., Ltd., Precor Incorporated, Cybex, Amer Sports Corporation, Keiser Corporation, Matrix Fitness, and Promaxima.

The global Commercial Fitness Equipment market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Commercial Fitness Equipment market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Commercial Fitness Equipment market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.