Crotonaldehyde Market Reviewed in a New Study

growing demand for crotonaldehyde in Asia Pacific is expected to boost the overall market. China is the largest consumer of crotonaldehyde mainly due to the presence of large number of chemical manufacturing companies in this region. In the recent past, new crotonaldehyde manufacturing units were established only in China making it also one of the major producers of the essential fine chemical precursor. The growing demand for packaged food has boosted the overall food preservative market. Sorbic acid is one of the most widely used food preservative. Thus, the growing demand for sorbic acid is expected to augment the overall growth of the market. Changing lifestyle coupled with over dependency on the packaged or fast food has boosted the overall market for dietary supplements which in turn has led to the increase in the demand for the chemical precursors to manufacture various vitamins used in the dietary supplements. Crotonaldehyde is one of the essential precursor for trimethylhydroquinone which is widely used to manufacture vitamin E. Thus, the growing market for dietary supplements is expected to boost the overall crotonaldehyde market.

Some of the companies manufacturing crotonaldehyde include Godavari Biorefineries Ltd., Simagchem Corp., The Lakshmiji Organics Pvt Ltd and Jinan Boss Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. among other.

