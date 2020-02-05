Decorative Coatings Market Top Vendors Analysis 2019-2028

The “Decorative Coatings Market” globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency.

competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein segments have been benchmarked by resin, technology, and application based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global decorative coatings market by segmenting it in terms of by base resin, technology, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for decorative coatings in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers segmentation based on individual by resin, technology, and application of the market in all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global decorative coatings market. Some of the major companies operating in the decorative coatings market include Akzo Nobel N.V, PPG Industries, Inc., Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., BASF Coatings GmbH, The Sherwin Williams Company, RPM International Inc., Axalta Coating Systems, Clariant, Nippon Paint, Celanese Corporation.

The report provides the estimated market size of the global decorative coatings market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The size of the global decorative coatings market has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on resin, technology, application, and region. The market size and forecast for each resin, technology, and application segment has been provided for the global and regional markets.

Global Decorative Coatings Market, by Resin

Acrylics

Polyurethanes

Alkyds

Vinyl Acetate Emulsions

Epoxies

Others (including Polyester and Fluropolymer)

Global Decorative Coatings Market, by Technology

Water-borne

Solvent-borne

UV-cured

Others (including Powder-based and Oil-based)

Global Decorative Coatings Market, by Application

Residential New Construction Repainting

Non-residential New Construction Repainting



Global Decorative Coatings Market, by Region

North America U.S Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The report provides extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify opportunities and market developments

It provides analysis of various resin, technology, and application where decorative coatings is used

It identifies key factors responsible for building a roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the decorative coatings market at the global, regional, and country levels

The report offers comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global decorative coatings market between 2018 and 2026

The report provides a detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to understand competition level

Porters’ Five Forces analysis has been provided to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers in the market

Quantifiable data:-

Market Data Breakdown by Key Geography, Type & Application / End-User

By type (past and forecast)

Decorative Coatings Market-Specific Applications Sales and Growth Rates (Historical & Forecast)

Decorative Coatings revenue and growth rate by the market (history and forecast)

Decorative Coatings market size and growth rate, application and type (past and forecast)

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India

Research objectives and Reason to procure this report:-

To study and analyze the global consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type, and application, history data from 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Decorative Coatings Market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To better understand the industry leaders/manufacturers, by outlining and analyzing their sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the near future.

To receive comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the market growth (opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions, mergers in the market.

To strategically outline the key players in the market and extensively analyze their growth strategies.

Finally, the global Decorative Coatings market provides a total research decision and also sector feasibility of investment in new projects will be assessed. Decorative Coatings industry is a source of means and guidance for organizations and individuals interested in their market earnings.