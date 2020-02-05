Digital Transformation Market Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2025

The Digital Transformation market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the Digital Transformation market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

Key Segments Covered

By Digital Transformation Market in Healthcare Type Solution Connected Electronic Health Record (EHR) Connected Billing Solution Connected Healthcare Information System CRM Solution ERP Solution Collaboration Tools Remote Patient Monitoring Service Customer Application Development Wearable Device & Smartphone App Cloud-Based Big data Analytics Healthcare Mobility Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Consulting Integration Service

End User Clinic Government Hospital Specialty Hospital General Hospital



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America United States Canada

Latin America Argentina Brazil Mexico Other

Western Europe Germany Italy France UK Other

Eastern Europe Poland Russia

Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India ASEAN Australia & New Zealand Other

Middle East & Africa GCC North Africa South Africa Other



Key Companies

IBM Corporation

GE Healthcare Limited

Phillips Medical Systems International B.V.

Accenture PLC

AT&T Inc.

CGI Group Inc.

Syntel Inc.

Deloitte Consulting LLP

Siemens Healthcare

Hitachi Medical Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Ziehm Imaging GmbH

Samsung Medison

Objectives of the Digital Transformation Market Study:

To define, describe, and analyze the global Digital Transformation market based on oil type, product type, ship type, and region

To forecast and analyze the Digital Transformation market size (in terms of value and volume) and submarkets in 5 regions, namely, APAC, Europe, North America, Central & South America, and the Middle East & Africa

To forecast and analyze the Digital Transformation market at country-level for each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and their contribution to the global Digital Transformation market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments of the global Digital Transformation market

To identify trends and factors driving or inhibiting the growth of the market and submarkets

To analyze competitive developments, such as expansions and new product launches, in the global Digital Transformation market

To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

The Digital Transformation market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Digital Transformation market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Digital Transformation market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

